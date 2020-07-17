As far as socially-distant fashion shows go this week, Jacquemus was in a class all its own. The brand presented its Spring 2021 collection in an actual field of wheat. The runway was ever so slightly cut out of the stalks, giving the models just enough space to walk in a straight line, partially obstructed from viewers by a field that they seemed to float across.

The collection, titled “L’Amour,” was just as dreamy and full of whismy, rendered in shades of taupe, cream, brown, and pale blue. It featured flowing gowns, structured crop tops, voluminous skirts, and Jacquemus' signature take on crisp white shirting.

As the fashion industry slowly embraces change in the wake of a global pandemic and racial reckoning, Jacquemus took the opportunity to diversify the casting in terms of race and size. The runway show featured plus-size models Sabina Karlsson and Jill Kortleve in crop tops and mini skirts, respectively.

Over the past year alone, Karlsson has walked in size-inclusive shows from the likes of Michael Kors and Christian Siriano, as well as starred in campaigns for Victoria’s Secret, H&M, and more. Kortleve is a fixture in the pages of Vogue, having appeared in the U.S., U.K., and Japan editions, and she recently starred in Mango's Spring 2020 campaign.

The Jacquemus collection itself was also sustainable as the fashion industry moves toward more ethical means of production. "A year ago we decided to slow down our cycle by showing womenswear and menswear together in January and June," the brand announced. "This allows us to reduce the number of shows, mutualize fabrics for menswear and womenswear and slower the pace for my team and partners.” They added: “More than a creative choice, it’s a sustainable model we believe in and that works for us.”

Check out photos from the collection below.

Jill Kortleve hit the runway in a white mini dress.

Cropped shirting was paired with high-waisted trousers.

The collection included high-waisted pencil skirts with delicate fringe detail.

Voluminous puff sleeves were juxtaposed with barely-there crop tops.

A show-stopping white gown featured criss-cross straps and a billowing hem.

The brand brought back its best-selling mini bag, this time with stitch detailing.