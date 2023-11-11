Nipples, whether they’re faux or for real, are undeniably having a moment amongst the fashion girlies. Between Kim Kardashian’s faux nipple bra and Julia Fox’s ever-expanding roster of free-the-nip numbers, the revealing look is everywhere.

Never one to shy away from a fashion risk, Janelle Monáe recently brought her own flavor of nip-centric fashion to the red carpet. And it’s all thanks to a stylish DIY.

Janelle’s Futuristic LBD

On Tuesday, Nov. 7, the singer-songwriter jetted off to London for the 2023 Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. Honored with the Musician Award, she walked the red carpet in a matching set made up of jet black velvet. The look was utterly posh, with a low-cut, peplum corset and a coordinating maxi skirt fitted with an elegant, mermaid-esque train.

Monáe tapped into Hollywood’s sultry, nipple-baring trend in a fresh, new way. She adorned each of her breasts with silver halos studded with glimmering pearls. With a single, oversize pearl at the center, the futuristic instillations noticeably mimicked the shape of breasts. The details gave her seemingly simple ensemble an artful edge.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

Since her pearlescent nips were the focal point of the look, the “Make Me Feel” singer kept the accessories to a minimum. She chose small diamond studs and a few silver rings, which played nicely against her glass trophy.

Her Pearly Whites Were A DIY

While her entire look could’ve easily been plucked off the runway of Schiaparelli or Valentino, the pearl-embellished pieces were actually separate from her gown. In fact, they were matching broaches. The star pinned them on herself to spice up her formal attire — a classic Monáe move.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

The addition paid off big time, separating Monáe from the rest of the event’s attendees. There were numerous luxe black gowns in the crowd, but none quite as stirring as Monáe’s innovative approach.

She Loves A Nip-Focussed Look

Compared to the rest of Monáe’s red-carpet rotation, her latest ensemble is a rather modest take on a free the nipple look. She’s not afraid to bare it all and earlier this year, at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party, she wore a super similar, albeit more revealing, look.

She donned a completely sheer tulle top with another velvet, floor-length skirt with a draped, peplum detail. The see-through bodice was adorned with black beads, which offered a bit of coverage while still channeling the naked look celebrities can’t get enough of.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment

A round of applause for Janelle.