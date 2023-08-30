While the aforementioned styles are divisive to varying degrees, nothing nets more angry comments from Internet trolls than an exposed nipple. (Remember the online vitriol Florence Pugh received for showing her breasts? Unreal.) Naturally, as someone who celebrates bodily autonomy, Fox regularly frees the nipple in the name of fashion.
In fact, the model often combines visible breasts with another spicy trend (or two). And because Fox doesn’t do anything in a basic way, her approach to the liberated look isn’t just powerful, it’s masterfully artful, as well.
For one, she flaunted gold-painted nipples under a clear sculptural breast plate at Cannes Film Festival. She’s also taken to the contentious look for various fashion week ensembles, including a casually sporty mesh number, as well as a sheer ensemble that included a leather jacket and piercings.
Whether she’s attending hyper-exclusive parties or taking a dip at the beach, trust Julia Fox to bring her signature spice wherever she goes. Ahead, relive nine of her best free-the-nipple ensembles.