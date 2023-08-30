Julia Fox has never met a controversial trend she didn’t like. Since the Uncut Gems star burst onto the fashion scene, she’s taken to only the most risqué of trends: exposed thongs, cut-outs featuring unconventional body parts, and daringly low-rise bottoms.

While the aforementioned styles are divisive to varying degrees, nothing nets more angry comments from Internet trolls than an exposed nipple. (Remember the online vitriol Florence Pugh received for showing her breasts? Unreal.) Naturally, as someone who celebrates bodily autonomy, Fox regularly frees the nipple in the name of fashion.

In fact, the model often combines visible breasts with another spicy trend (or two). And because Fox doesn’t do anything in a basic way, her approach to the liberated look isn’t just powerful, it’s masterfully artful, as well.

For one, she flaunted gold-painted nipples under a clear sculptural breast plate at Cannes Film Festival. She’s also taken to the contentious look for various fashion week ensembles, including a casually sporty mesh number, as well as a sheer ensemble that included a leather jacket and piercings.

Whether she’s attending hyper-exclusive parties or taking a dip at the beach, trust Julia Fox to bring her signature spice wherever she goes. Ahead, relive nine of her best free-the-nipple ensembles.

Beach Ready Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Fox didn’t need to go this hard at the beach. And yet, she slayed in a see-through monokini with massive cut-outs, which she paired with trousers and a camo trucker cap.

Lingerie-Inspired Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images Even when she’s modeling, Fox is still in her saucy element. During Milan’s Men Fashion Week, Fox strutted down the Dsquared2 runway in a boudoir-inspired dress that showed nip.

Boundary-Pushing Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Ever the provocateur, Fox wore a flesh-colored strapless mini that resembled plastic cling-wrap. The surprise element of her nip-forward ‘fit, however, was that it looked like it was made with bits of slicked hair.

Gold Painted Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox slipped into something more grandiose to attend the Cannes Film Festival. She took to a voluminous, white bubble skirt with a long, circular train. On top, she wore nothing but a clear, sculptural breast plate that fully flaunted her gold-painted nipples. Free the nip, but make it art.

Sporty Chic Udo Salters/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fox went the sporty (and tongue-in-cheek) route when she flaunted nipples under an oversized mesh jersey shirt that spelled out “CATECHISM.” She completed this Willy Chavarria ensemble, AKA her “absolute favorite look” during the Fall 2023 fashion season, with basketball shorts and patent boots.

All-Black Edge Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nips weren’t the only body part Fox flaunted in this sheer Courrèges ‘fit. Behold: her belly button cut-out, accessorized chicly with a piercing. Both the navel-baring hole and the corresponding jewelry were big street style trends last NYFW.

Sheer Textures Dominik Bindl/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Trust Fox to take a simple tube dress to new, spicy heights. The see-through item fully exposed her contrasting black thong, in addition to her nips. She also toted a bag designed with condoms. NBD.

Sculpted Art Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never basic, Fox flaunted nip in a mock neck sculptural mini that hugged her every curve. The dress, which looked like it was fashioned out of melted wax, also featured cut-out details and a smattering of hardware. So good.