Jazmine Sullivan's Super Bowl 2021 outfit stole the show with her statement-making accessory choice: an ultra glam, super glittery headpiece drenched in crystals that expertly framed her face and her sleek long pony. But she didn't stop there. The songstress performed "The Star Spangled Banner" in a suffragette-inspired flared white suit and matching white platform heels.

The white suit also featured crystals along the seams, continuing that glamorous sparkle motif throughout. Sullivan followed in the footsteps of many musical icons who have opened the Super Bowl with a memorable performance of "The Star Spangled Banner," AKA the national anthem, including Whitney Houston, whose unforgettable rendition of the classic song at Super Bowl 1991 is considered among the greatest performances of all time.

Considering Houston's performance was 30 years ago, Sullivan used the preparations for her own rendition as an opportunity to pay homage to the late singer. Before today's kickoff, she was spotted rehearsing in a white sports jumpsuit, which is exactly what Houston wore back in 1991.

The "Girl Like Me" singer has been making the rounds promoting her new EP Heaux Tales, released in January. In addition to her Super Bowl appearance, she performed for NPR's "Tiny Desk" series, wearing a Gauchere trench coat and Jéblanc mixed metal earrings. With rumors of a short film — inspired by Heaux Tales and in collaboration with Issa Rae — in the works, there will be plenty of Jazmin Sullivan outfits to look out for in the near future.