Jeff Goldblum creating viral Prada moments is turning into something of a habit.

After he sent the internet into a tailspin by walking in — and closing — Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2022 men’s fashion show in Milan in January, he has once again caused a designer sartorial stir, this time thanks in part to wife Emilie Livingston.

The pair attended an event for the fashion house in Los Angeles Wednesday alongside other stylish celebs like Storm Reid and Gabrielle Union. But no one made as big a splash as Goldblum and Livingston, who not so much wore matching outfits as they did basically the same outfit, two ways.

The Jurassic Park star looked dapper in a silk, striped button-front shirt with a sweater draped over it and a pair of oh-so-on-trend lug sole loafers. Livingston wore a nearly identical cropped version of the same top, a midi skirt in the same pattern, white sneakers with black socks, and a white headband.

“When will I find my Jeff Goldblum to wear matching Prada with,” writer Emily Kirkpatrick tweeted, basically summing up what everyone is thinking upon seeing this truly iconic photo.

Coordinating couples are not a new phenomenon, and this is far from the first time Goldblum has shown off his epic style. But a look that not only matches but is essentially the same outfit wins as the best twinning moment of the year so far. Take a look below.