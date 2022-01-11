At just 18-years-old, Storm Reid is well on her way to becoming a beauty icon. Whether it’s an epically long braided ponytail or an intricately twisted updo, the Euphoria starlet never fails to find fresh new ways to wear the protective style and give Black women everywhere major hair inspo.

Like many of the women she inspires, Reid has worn braids her entire life. “It’s my favorite protective style,” she tells me over Zoom. “Whether I’m on vacation or doing a press run for a movie, I think there's so, so much beauty in having braids because they're so versatile.” If you scroll through her Instagram, you’ll see the Wrinkle In Time actor’s devotion to the style.

Her profile is a montage of some of her best braid moments (both on and off the red carpet), including a stunning pic of her showing off blonde micro braids during golden hour and candid video of her receiving a coveted invite to the Met Gala while wearing long, dark brown twists. It was the first time Reid had been invited to the event, and her debut was memorable, to say the least. She turned heads on the iconic carpet by showing off a new, unexpected honey blonde pixie cut.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images 1 / 2

Most thought the style change was for fashion’s biggest night, but Reid tells me that a big chop had been on her mind for a while. “The idea just kept popping up in my mind,” she spills. “I was trying to figure out what I was going to do with my hair, and I always was going back to some pictures that I had of Zoë Kravitz in my phone. But I resisted. As the days went on, I couldn't find the perfect hairstyle.” That’s when Reid figured she would take the plunge and finally cut (and color) her hair.

“I’ve been loving my current hairstyle — my blonde pixie cut,” Reid says. “To be honest, I didn’t expect to love it this much. I like to wear my short pixie straight, and I use Dark & Lovely’s blowout collection to do so. It keeps my hair frizz-free and pretty straight for seven days, which is pretty wild.”

The bold cut came right as Reid took the next step in cementing herself as an up-and-coming beauty icon: Black beauty pioneer Dark & Lovely named Reid as the brand’s newest brand ambassador.

“I was just really excited to be in partnership with them and to have a product that is so significant in the Black community, and specifically with Black hair care,” Reid tells me, beaming. “Having the opportunity to be a part of a meaningful brand that has been around for a very long time but also continues to elevate their products, elevate their imagery and campaigns, and continue to do work in our communities, and be of service is really exciting.”