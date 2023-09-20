If you’re still reeling from New York Fashion Week’s major style moments (i.e., lots of thongs and Julia Fox), you have plenty more to look forward to in the coming weeks. The European leg of Fashion Month is officially underway, which means that Paris Fashion Week will soon be here — exciting, given that PFW is typically the grandest of them all.

The week-long bi-annual affair is organized by the French Fashion Federation, meanwhile, the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode handles the official PFW calendar. This Spring/Summer 2024 season, PFW is running from Sept. 25 through Oct. 3 and is absolutely stacked with some of the buzziest brands and heritage maisons.

Brands that have gone viral in past PFW seasons include Coperni and Anrealage, whose spray-on dress on Bella Hadid and color-changing UV technology, respectively, sent waves through fashion TikTok. Both brands are returning to the Parisian lineup this season, so expect even more show-stopping moments from them. Of course, there are also exciting newcomers to the PFW roster, including Marni and Peter Do, who typically show in Milan and New York.

The most highly-anticipated shows, however, are the bastions of Parisian fashion. Per usual, luxury labels including Christian Dior, Chloé, Chanel, and Saint Laurent will all be staging the dreamiest shows and, in doing so, will set the trends for years to come.

Between a packed calendar of runway shows, presentations, and live-stream events, Paris Fashion Week is sure to be a hit this season. Below, the complete PFW September 2023 schedule, including Valentino, Chanel, and more.

Monday, September 25

Shows & Presentations:

Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Weinsanto, Benjamin Benmoyal, Vaquera, Mossi, Pierre Cardin

Tuesday, September 26

Shows & Presentations:

Barbara Bui, Peter Do, Niccolò Pasqualetti, CFCL, Victoria/Tomas, Mame Kurogouchi, Christian Dior, Daweï, Florentina Leitner, Anrealage, Pressiat, Germanier, Heliot Emil, Saint Laurent

Wednesday, September 27

Shows & Presentations:

Courrèges, Reverie by Caroline Hú, The Row, Marni, Minuit, Dries Van Noten, Kimhēkim Cecilie Bahnsen, Litkovska, Undercover, Didu, Acne Studios, Balmain

Thursday, September 28

Shows & Presentations:

Uma Wang, Veronique Leroy, Lanvin, Rabanne, Gauchere, Chloé, Givenchy, Christopher Esber, Rick Owens, Schiaparelli, Isabel Marant

Previews By Appointment:

Nehera

Friday, September 29

Shows & Presentations:

Alexis Mabille, Alexandre Vauthier, Leonard Paris, Loewe, Maitrepierre, Issey Miyake, Jitrois, Giambattista Valli, Lutz Huelle, Nina Ricci, Enants Riches Deprimés, Victoria Beckham, Yohji Yamamoto, Coperni

Previews By Appointment:

Situationist

Saturday, September 30

Shows & Presentations:

Junya Watanabe, Carven, Rui, Noir Kei Ninomiya, Vivienne Westwood, Ruohan, Hermès, Paloma Wool, Elie Saab, Comme des Garçons, Boyarovskaya, Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester

Sunday, October 1

Shows & Presentations:

Dice Kayek, Balenciaga, Ottolinger, Akris, Valentino, Quira, Casablanca, Atlein, Y/Project

Previews By Appointment:

Margaret Howell

Monday, October 2

Shows & Presentations:

Ungaro, Stella McCartney, AZ Factory, Paula Canovas del Vas, Agnès b., Zimmermann, Shiatzy Chen, Louis Vuitton, Sacai, Rokh, Mugler, Maison Margiela

Previews By Appointment:

Anne Isabella

Tuesday, October 3

Shows & Presentations:

Chanel, Christian Wijnants, Ujoh, Kiko Kostadinov, Miu Miu, Aigle, Avellano, Meryll Rogge, Duran Lantink

Previews By Appointment:

Xuly Bët, Anna October