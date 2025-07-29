Jenna Ortega’s Cone Bra Gave Wednesday-Core The Couture Treatment

My favorite spooky season has finally arrived, and, no, I don’t mean Halloween; I’m talking about Wednesday’s press tour. After a nearly three-year wait, the hit Netflix show’s second season is finally heading to the platform on Aug. 6. And Jenna Ortega, who plays the sardonic Addams Family offspring, is bringing her signature gothcore style DNA to the promotional circuit and turning it up in couture.

Jenna’s Givenchy Cone Bra

With the help of her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez, Ortega earned the title of one of Hollywood’s best method dressers by peppering her press tour looks with Easter eggs, including accessories and ensembles that pay homage to historical references.

This time around, it seems like Ortega is pivoting from her Easter egg M.O. Instead, she’s amping up the high-fashion drama. On Monday, July 28, Ortega attended Netflix’s London photo call for the series in the most dramatic — not to mention saucy — ensemble.

Pulling from Givenchy’s Fall 2025 collection by Sarah Burton, the You alum wore an edgy leather quasi-cone bra. She paired the look with padded leather gloves that looked like high-fashion inflatables. (They ran up the length of her arm, too.)

Netflix

To complete her all-black ’fit, aka Wednesday’s color palette, Ortega wore a midi-length pencil skirt with a peplum-esque flair at the hem. Though it had a high waist, the bra fully exposed her stomach.

She completed the look with peep-toe platforms, hoop earrings, and an oversized silver chain-link cuff on each wrist. Perhaps it’s a nod to how the first season ended with the Hyde/Tyler Galpin in chains.

Her Haunting Bleached Brows

Even her beauty look was on brand. The heavy smoky eyeshadow, in shades of chocolate, was utterly captivating, especially when paired with her bleached brows. Even the subtle detail on her lips — a visible brown lipliner on top — added to the makeup’s overall haunting effect.

If this is how she’s kicking off the press tour, I can’t wait for what she wears next.