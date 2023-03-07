Jenna Ortega Suffers Wardrobe Mishap In Daring Tuxedo-Dress

The star-studded cast of Scream VI stepped out in New York City on March 6 for the premiere of the much-anticipated horror sequel, with lead star Jenna Ortega stealing the show with a tuxedo-inspired red carpet ensemble. As per the Daily Mail, Ortega, who plays Tara Carpenter in the slasher flick, struck a pose in a plunging white shirt-dress complimented by an oversized black jacket and heels. Despite a minor wardrobe malfunction – a blue ink stain on the lapel of her corset – the Wednesday star accessorised her Jean Paul Gaultier look with diamond Tiffany & Co. jewellery, and accentuated her shoulder-length soft curls with smokey eye makeup and striking red lipstick.

Ortega walked the Scream VI red carpet at New York City’s Lincoln Square alongside co-stars Melissa Barrera, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, Mason Gooding, Samara Weaving, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Dermot Mulroney, and Courteney Cox (aka Gale Weathers), the latter of whom attended the event alongside her daughter, Coco Arquette. The ink stain was reportedly the result of an over-eager fan’s Sharpie, which “appeared to interact with Ortega’s dress” per the Evening Standard.

As mentioned, Ortega reprises the role of Tara Carpenter in the slasher sequel, which this time follows franchise newbies and Scream veteran Cox as they leave the sleepy Californian town of Woodsboro behind in favour of the bright lights of New York City. However, it isn’t long before a new, blood-thirsty Ghostface killer begins a ruthless murder spree.

Ortega, who is no stranger to the horror game, having previously starred in the likes of Insidious: Chapter 2 and The Babysitter: Killer Queen, took home the award for Most Frightened Performance at last year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards or her portrayal of Tara in 2022’s Scream.

The actor’s latest look follows a string of red carpet wins for The Fallout star, who recently stunned at the 2023 SAG Awards wearing a striking black gown from Versace’s ’90s archive.