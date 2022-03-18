Scream 5 spoilers ahead. Wes Craven’s Scream revitalized the slasher genre with its meta take on a classic small-town killer story in 1996. The film introduced viewers to Ghostface, the masked murderer seeking to hunt Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell) following her mother’s controversial murder in the fictional town of Woodsboro. With different characters assuming the role of Ghostface, the figure’s plot to kill Sidney — horror’s ultimate final girl — has since continued over five subsequent films.

Directed by Matt Bettineli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not), the series’ most recent installment, 2022’s Scream, welcomed a new generation of fans to the franchise and grossed more than $140 million worldwide. Following the sequel’s success and widespread critical acclaim, both the directors and Campbell expressed interest in creating future films, and Paramount Pictures officially greenlit the series’ sixth movie on Feb. 3. Here’s everything you need to know about Scream 6, including its cast, plot, and release date.

Scream 6 Cast

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have been announced as directors for the sixth Scream film, per Deadline, with writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick attached. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak will produce while Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella will return as executive producers.

Considering most of a Scream film’s cast doesn’t make it out alive, few actors from Scream 5 are likely to return for the next installment. In an interview with the Just For Variety podcast released March 15, Courteney Cox revealed she’ll reprise her role as journalist Gale Weathers in the sequel. “I got the script yesterday,” she detailed, per MovieWeb. “I haven’t read it yet; I just got it. I’m excited to read it, and they’re going to start filming... I think in June in Canada.”

Neve Campbell & Courteney Cox of Scream Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Per usual, Sidney was still standing at the end of Scream 5, so Campbell is expected to come back yet again. Additionally, actors Melissa Barrera (Sam Carpenter), Jenna Ortega (Tara Carpenter), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy Meeks-Martin), Mason Gooding (Chad Meeks-Martin), and Heather Matarazzo (Martha Meeks) could all make appearances.

After surviving the first four films, David Arquette’s friendly former police officer character Dewey Riley was finally stabbed by Ghostface, so if the actor returns, it’ll likely be in a flashback.

During Scream 5, eagle-eyed viewers noticed Scream 4 character Kirby Reed was briefly featured on a computer screen within the film alongside a headline labeling her as a survivor of the Woodsboro killings. The image confirmed longtime suspicions her character didn’t die in the 2011 movie, meaning Hayden Panettiere could reprise the fan-favorite role in Scream 6.

Scream 6 Plot

While the plot for Scream 6 is currently unknown, we can make a few predictions based on the end of Scream 5. In a twist for Cox’s character, Gale opted out of writing about the recent murders for her next book and instead penned a tribute to the late Dewey. Considering Gale’s work has given the killers notoriety in the past, it’s natural to wonder if her choice will have any impact on future terrors in Woodsboro. Scream murderers are notably fame-obsessed, however, so Gale’s decision could potentially have a negative impact.

The latest film also saw Sidney return to Woodsboro after years of living with her family in a safe, far-away location. But now that she’s made her presence known again, it’s likely Ghostface could see her as an easier target.

Scream 6 is expected to continue following Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad after experiencing the horrific events of Scream 5. If the upcoming sequel follows the franchise’s previously established tropes, don’t be surprised to see family members — or even the seemingly-good-hearted characters themselves — come out of the woodwork, put on a Ghostface mask, and grab a weapon.

Scream 6 Release Date

About a month after Paramount Pictures officially announced Scream 6 was in development, the production company revealed the film will be released on March 31, 2023. Since Cox claimed the cast will enter production in June, it seems the next Scream installment will come together quickly.