While Wednesday Addams’ most noteworthy skill is her spooky clairvoyance, her IRL counterpart, Jenna Ortega, has a superpower of her own: the ability to keep the fashion cognoscenti on their toes.

One day she’ll lean into a delicate, ethereal aesthetic, and the next, she’ll be right back in library-goth chic.

On Saturday, Jan. 13, she went with the latter to attend the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s annual fundraiser, which is typically held a day or two before the Emmys. She wore a black Monse pantsuit with an NSFW twist to the Los Angeles event.

Rethinking The Pantsuit

At first glance, her outfit would pass the dress code of any office or school, Nevermore Academy included. Ortega opted for black high-waist trousers, which featured a discreet cargo pocket on each leg. She paired it with a matching bolero-style blazer, a favorite Y2K cut.

Her top threw the outfit into NSFW territory. Instead of any traditional button-up to complete a three-piece suit, Ortega chose a sheer corset with see-through paneling along the torso and down the cleavage. The entire look was styled by Enrique Melendez.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ortega kept the rest of her ’fit simple. Save for a stack of earrings, she didn’t accessorize, and she kept her beauty look low-key with barely-there makeup. Her hair was styled casually, and her nails were painted in a beige hue.

Lest You Forget Her Versatility

Two days later, Ortega completely switched up her style to attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, for which she was nominated for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The Wednesday star arrived in a strapless Dior gown, which featured a ’50s-style teacup silhouette. The dress was covered in intricate floral embroideries. Talk about range.