After playing Wednesday Addams on Netflix’s namesake show, Jenna Ortega fully embraced the goth girl sartorial persona. Now, she’s found a new uniform — and it’s far from her on-screen alter-ego’s famously moody looks.

The antithesis of her black-only wardrobe, Ortega has recently been wearing a plethora of white-on-white outfits. Now, she’s continuing the spree, with a decidedly spicy mini dress.

Jenna’s Saucy Little White Dress

On Thursday, Ortega attended the world premiere screening of Miller’s Girl at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in California. A fashion girl through and through, she donned a silken mini from one of the buzziest collections at Paris Fashion Week: Valentino’s Spring 2024.

Her dress featured a relatively simple silhouette: tentlike with a whiff of ’60s-era mod. The polar opposite of Wednesday’s iconic, all-black color palette, it came in a shade of snowy white.

Though otherwise simplistic in design, the top of her dress was more art than clothing. The empire cut creation consisted of a high-rise skirt and a virtually nonexistent neckline. Instead of being covered up in fabric, Ortega’s breasts were strategically concealed by 3D flowers on each side.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The You alum merchandised her look with a cream coat from Sentaler, which she took off mid-entrance to reveal the look beneath.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenna’s Soft-Girl Accessories

Ortega is no stranger to daring ensembles, having exposed both her bra and undies in outfits past. This look, however, is easily her most risqué yet. She smartly toned down the spice level, however, with saccharine, coquette-inspired accessories.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She chose a pearl bracelet and tied a matching ivory ribbon at the nape of her neck, choker-style. The bow’s delicate tail floated elegantly down her back, complimenting the gown’s open silhouette.

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In black or white, she’s the blueprint.