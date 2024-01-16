Celebrity Style
Jenna Ortega Wore A Dreamy Cage Dress At The 2024 Emmys
Iconic.
The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are a big night for Jenna Ortega, who’s vying for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series award. And while she’s nominated for playing goth icon Wednesday Addams, her red carpet look could not be further from it.
Shedding her kooky alter-ego’s moody aesthetic, Ortega donned a creamy green creation with the most delicate floral embroideries.
Jenna’s Structured Cage Dress
In Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega’s dress code was decidedly goth girl: black and punky. Even when she attended a school dance, she wore an inky dress that was utterly on brand for the sleuthing expert.
And while Ortega has also had a goth phase IRL, often dressing identically to her character, she’s been pivoting to the opposite aesthetic as of late. Whites, florals, lace — the daintier a look, the better. Her Emmys dress was yet another embodiment of this shift.
The strapless number featured a ’50s-style teacup silhouette and a whimsical caged skirt with visible boning. All over her dress, bloomed the most intricate embroideries — small flowers growing on a chainlink fence. The semi-sheer number was delicate, ethereal, and utterly romantic.
Jenna’s Sparkly Accessories
Ortega merchandised her ensemble with a necklace, bracelet, and rings that were all encrusted with diamonds.
Another source of bling? Mesh pumps that were embellished with intricate beading. The shoes were utterly see-through, recalling the massive mesh shoe trend that dominated last summer.
While fashion girls loved her Wednesday era, this new style path is top-tier.
