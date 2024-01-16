The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are a big night for Jenna Ortega, who’s vying for the Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series award. And while she’s nominated for playing goth icon Wednesday Addams, her red carpet look could not be further from it.

Shedding her kooky alter-ego’s moody aesthetic, Ortega donned a creamy green creation with the most delicate floral embroideries.

Jenna’s Structured Cage Dress

In Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega’s dress code was decidedly goth girl: black and punky. Even when she attended a school dance, she wore an inky dress that was utterly on brand for the sleuthing expert.

And while Ortega has also had a goth phase IRL, often dressing identically to her character, she’s been pivoting to the opposite aesthetic as of late. Whites, florals, lace — the daintier a look, the better. Her Emmys dress was yet another embodiment of this shift.

The strapless number featured a ’50s-style teacup silhouette and a whimsical caged skirt with visible boning. All over her dress, bloomed the most intricate embroideries — small flowers growing on a chainlink fence. The semi-sheer number was delicate, ethereal, and utterly romantic.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Jenna’s Sparkly Accessories

Ortega merchandised her ensemble with a necklace, bracelet, and rings that were all encrusted with diamonds.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another source of bling? Mesh pumps that were embellished with intricate beading. The shoes were utterly see-through, recalling the massive mesh shoe trend that dominated last summer.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

While fashion girls loved her Wednesday era, this new style path is top-tier.

Get Even More From Bustle — Sign Up For The Newsletter From hair trends to relationship advice, our daily newsletter has everything you need to sound like a person who’s on TikTok, even if you aren’t. Bustle Daily Up Next Submit By subscribing to this BDG newsletter, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy Subscribe to our newsletter > More like this