The latest generation of A-list actresses is full of fashionistas — so much so that it can be difficult to stand out from the crowd. But for Jenna Ortega, making a mark has always come naturally. The Wednesday actress is a fixture at fashion week and a person-to-watch at every award show — even if she prefers to wear sweats in her everyday life. When it comes to press events and public appearances, however, Ortega is known for her method dressing skills.

On red carpets, she typically favors a gothic aesthetic to match the vibe of her dark and brooding roles. But even when she’s channeling Wednesday Addams or her Beetlejuice Beetlejuice character, Ortega knows how to ace the latest fashion trends — including naked dressing.

Jenna’s Bejeweled Top

The 23-year-old actress brought her sartorial skills to the 2025 Emmy Awards back in September. During the show, Ortega presented the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series alongside her Wednesday co-star, Catherine Zeta Jones.

Ortega dressed for the glitzy occasion, choosing a look from Givenchy’s Fall/Winter 2025 ready-to-wear collection by Sarah Burton. The top was made entirely of oversized gemstones and pearls. Dainty chains, draped strategically around her torso and down her back, held the top together.

Keeping all eyes on her statement top, Ortega wore a low-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit. She finished off the ‘fit with a pair of black platform Louboutins.

Jenna’s Nearly Backless Dress

Ortega chose a nearly backless gown for the Netflix x Spotify Graveyard Gala on Aug. 28. The event, which celebrated Wednesday Season 2, Ortega embraced the show’s spooky aesthetic in a tastefully-torn gown from GapStudio by Zac Posen.

Her dress was made of a faded gray fabric, and it had a rosette and halter tie detail along the neckline. While posing, Ortega showed off the back of her dress, which featured a web of cutouts that plunged down to the base of Ortega’s spine.

Jenna’s Pantless ‘Fit

The evening before the Graveyard Gala, Ortega went pantless in a crocodile leather blazer. For a night out in New York City’s East Village, she skipped the pants — wearing only a black bra under her oversized jacket. The actress coupled the look with pointed-toe heels and oval shades for a model-off-duty finish.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Jenna’s Ghostly Gown

Ortega took her method dressing powers and turned them all the way up for the Wednesday Season 2 premiere in London on July 30. The actress embraced the night’s ghoulish theme, dressing in a sheer gown from the Ashi Studio Fall 2025 couture collection.

The cream-colored gown was almost completely sheer with the exception of a fitted opaque miniskirt. The gown featured mockneck top and a long train with a tattered hemline.

Jenna’s Cutout Catsuit

Ortega’s fashion mastery is nothing new. In November 2022, the actress was photographed as she arrived at a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live in a half-dress, half-catsuit look from Dion Lee. She added a pair of peep-toe Louboutins.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

The garment featured a dramatic cut-out over the left side of her torso and a slit that reached just above her left hip, which revealed the lace catsuit underneath.

Jenna’s Lace Dress

Nowadays, exposed undies are popular on every red carpet, but Ortega came early to the trend. During Paris Fashion Week in 2022, Ortega wore a black lace dress to the Valentino show. The see-through number allowed her black undies to peak through.

Ortega paired the dress with an oversized leather trench coat, which she wore draped slightly off-the-shoulder. On her feet, she sported a pair of chunky platform pumps.

She deserves a place on every best-dressed list.