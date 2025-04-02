Jenna Ortega has easily become one of the most exciting style stars to watch. While other fashionistas are torn between the quiet versus loud luxury debate, oscillating between the lavish mob wife aesthetic and understated elegance, the Wednesday star has been straddling her own sartorial lane.

After her hit Netflix show shot to the top of the charts, Ortega embraced the gothcore style, channeling her sardonic alter ego. Since then, she’s seamlessly transitioned into skirt suits (another Wednesday Addams wardrobe staple), and has now landed on her latest suiting evolution: the shorts suit.

Jenna’s Lavender Shorts Suit

On the heels of her Death of a Unicorn press tour, which wrapped in March, Ortega is back on the movie circuit promoting another project, Hurry Up Tomorrow. The musical psychological thriller, starring Barry Keoghan and The Weeknd, was shown at the Lionsgate CinemaCon in Nevada on Tuesday, April 1. And because Ortega treats any outing as a runway, she strutted down the event’s black carpet in a look that was oh-so chic.

In a move so unexpectedly anti-Wednesday, she wore head-to-toe color. Ortega donned a lavender button-down with a retro brown-and-yellow floral print. She tucked the semi-sheer top into suede lilac shorts, cinched with a skinny brown belt. The 22-year-old completed the ensemble with a double-breasted blazer in another shade of purple. If the Medusa emblem buttons weren’t already a clue, all three pieces were from Versace’s Spring 2025 runway.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Shoes Cost How Much?!

She showed more brand love by rocking shoes from the label, metallic purple bow-clad platforms. Again, peep the brand’s Medusa logo. Eyeing the pair for yourself? The Gianni Ribbon Sandals are available but will set you back $1,150.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She Loves The Look

With the help of her stylist Enrique Melendez, Ortega has been rocking the shorts suit as of late. Last month, she wore an oxblood set from Self Portrait paired with a white mock neck top.

Further back, in January, the You alum attended Dior’s Haute Couture show in Paris rocking a head-to-toe look from the brand. She opted for a tailored top with a cinched waist paired with matching teeny shorts.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

This new uniform looks good on her.