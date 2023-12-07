Every once in a while, you might be struck with a sudden desire to refresh your wardrobe, elevate your makeup bag, expand your fragrance collection, or even book a spontaneous weekend getaway.

For those who aren’t tied down to a signature haircut, a fresh new chop can satiate your need for a change, too.

If you’re thinking of going for a vibe-shifting haircut, a shoulder-length bob, edgy midi bangs, pageboy pixies, and face-framing butterfly bangs are all effortlessly cool options to consider for your next salon appointment.

As for another trendy haircut that curly and coily girlies should add to their inspiration boards? A “wolf cut.”

Below, Bustle tapped two professional hairstylists — April Kayganich and Dave Stanwell — for their expert insights and styling tips.

What Is The “Wolf Cut?”

In case you’re unfamiliar with the trendy term, a wolf cut is a hybrid hairstyle that feels effortless and edgy.

“To make it simple, a wolf cut is basically if a shag and a mullet had a baby,” says Kayganich, a Hairstory Network Stylist hairstylist and educator who specializes in curly hair types. “It combines the elements of keeping the crown layers shorter and those are accompanied by bangs.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kayganich muses that the term was coined after celebrities like Florence Pugh and Miley Cyrus helped revive the divisive mullet haircut. “I think people like the silhouette of the mullet, but hairstylists wanted to modernize and reinvent it,” she says. “Enter: the wolf cut.”

The Wolf Cut Is Perfect For Curly Hair

The wolf cut works on many different hair types and textures — though for those with curls and coils especially, it might just be their most flattering chop yet.

“The wolf cut can be a good style for people with curly hair, especially if it’s someone with high density, fine hair — density is the amount of hair per inch on the head, "fine" meaning thinner strands — because this can add a lot of volume up top,” says Kayganich. She adds that it works for any type of curl: wavy, spiral, and coily.

If you’re unsure, consulting your stylist is always a safe bet. “Sometimes I feel like people with curly hair think they can only have a few different hairstyles or that they can't participate in trends,” says Kayganich. “With the help of your hairdresser, they can help you decide if this style would work for you.”

A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words: “I think when people try to use verbiage that stylists use, it can get taken out of context. The best way to ‘tell’ your stylist what you want is to show them pictures of the style you are looking for, and try your best to find people with a similar curl pattern.” — Kayganich

Stanwell, the celebrity hairstylist responsible for Jenna Ortega’s headline-making wolf cut in Dec. 2022, adds his expert perspective. “The classic technique behind this cut can work on most hair types, however with curly hair, you need to take into consideration hair bouncing up so you leave more length,” he says.

Kayganich agrees that stylists should be mindful of shrinkage. “Whenever I do cuts on curly hair that have extreme shapes, I like to be more bold to make sure the shape shows up,” she says. “This can be a delicate balance when working with curly hair because you want to make sure you take into account any shrinkage that comes with curly hair. This is why I like to cut dry, and I always tell myself that I can cut more after I wash and style.”

Pro Tips For Styling A Curly Wolf Cut

It’s a given that new haircuts look gorgeous in the moments after leaving the salon. But what about when you are tasked with styling your hair at home in the days, weeks, and months to follow?

For those with curly and coily hair, there are some best practices to consider (especially if you crave volume).

“One of the things I always tell my clients with bangs is you have to make sure you ‘set’ them so they dry without any gaps and sit properly,” Kayganich explains. “To do so, make sure you apply your product to soaking wet hair.”

Curious about her go-to products? “For styling curls, I always prefer Hairstory Hair Balm because it looks great air-dried or diffused,” she says. “When you are applying your product to your bangs, don't try to separate where they start or begin. Just use your fingers to rake all of the hair from your crown to your hairline forward.”

Kayganich further explains how you can use hair tools to help. “If you use a styling brush to define curls, you can use that to apply your product and bring the hair forward while your head is tilted down so you can lift the hair away from the roots,” she says. “You can situate what hair goes where once it’s dry. This will help you get the most volume, especially if you air dry instead of diffusing.”

Stanwell adds that a texturizer like the John Frieda Curl Reviver Mousse ($9.49) is always a good product to keep in your arsenal when styling a shaggy chop. “The wolf cut is a wash-and-wear hairstyle — that’s the genius of a good haircut,” he says. “But blowing out the front and shaping can give it that extra pop.”

5 Curly Wolf Cut Ideas

While 2023 was undoubtedly the year of the bob, several A-listers found their signature chop in the shaggy wolf cut.

Most recently, Lady Gaga experimented with a rocker-chic version of the shaggy haircut. Another fan is Yara Shahidi, who has rocked iterations of the cut since the end of 2022. Debby Ryan, too, has been a long-time fan, opting for the curl-friendly cut with tousled bangs since 2021.

Below, find five ways to rock a curly wolf cut on any hair length.

Face-Framing Wolf Cut Curls

Tailored to those with curly hair, this subtle wolf cut features purposeful layers and shorter bangs that deliver a major dose of volume.

The Flippy Layered Lengths

With a rounded bang shape that is met with ’70s-esque layers, this curl-friendly wolf cut still keeps the wearer’s length, while still maintaining that coveted shaggy vibe.

The Shoulder-Length Wolfy Mullet

A business-in-the-front, party-in-the-back look that screams “rock star,” this wavy wolf cut hits at the shoulders and allows for the freedom to truly wash-and-wear.

The Wolf-Like Tousled Pixie

In your boy cut era? This short pixie has that wolf cut-inspired energy, with tousled layers and wild bangs that feel undone yet effortlessly chic.

Debby Ryan’s Wolf Cut Debut

Care for a haircut that features shorter bangs? Take a page out of Ryan’s beauty playbook and go for a curly wolf cut with micro fringe that hits in the middle of your forehead.