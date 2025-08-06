Babe, wake up: The first half of Wednesday Season 2 is finally here. To celebrate, the Netflix cast held a special fan screening in New York on Aug. 5, the eve of the buzzy premiere. Naturally, all eyes were on the show’s lead, Jenna Ortega, who walked the black carpet in her most Wednesday-coded look to date.

Jenna’s Gothic Serve

Ortega’s outfits have been living rent-free in my mind since she began her promo circuit for the series’ new season. She’s always been a fan of method dressing, but for this press tour, she took her sartorial M.O. up a notch and gave character dressing a couture update. With the help of her stylist, Enrique Melendez, she’s been pulling outfits fresh off some of the most acclaimed runways.

The premiere was no different. She wore a little black slip dress from Ann Demeulemeester, which evoked ’90s nostalgia. A cowl neckline and asymmetrical flounces recalled the draping silhouettes of yore. Even her minimalist jewelry was of the era. She wore nothing but rings and a bracelet and wore her hair in a messy shag, à la one famous ’90s supermodel: Kate Moss. (Her stylist, Melendez, also quipped on his Instagram story that the look was “serving Kate Goth.”)

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her shoes were especially steampunk. They were barely seen on the carpet, but when she pulled up her dress on the way there, she revealed the above-the-knee lace-up showstoppers ($685) from Miista.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Sheer Skirt Outfit

Earlier that day, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice actor embraced a wholly different color palette. She wore an off-the-shoulder leather top with tiered ruffles in a caramel shade. Meanwhile, for her bottoms, she wore a cocoa-hued ankle-length skirt with ruching throughout. It was also see-through, strategically putting her undies on display. She completed the look with brown peep-toe mules from Black Suede Studio, a chocolate tote bag, and brown-black sunglasses from Dezi.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

I Spy Naked Shoes

The night before, Ortega made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in a champagne-tinted ensemble from Elena Velez. Leaning into lingerie dressing, the design featured a deconstructed corset bodice and a skirt with a thigh-high slit and undone seams.

Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Ortega even channeled a burgeoning fashion trend, naked shoes. See: her toe-baring mesh heels from Black Suede Studio.

So good.