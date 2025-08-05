It’s T-minus one day until the first half of Wednesday’s second season drops on Netflix, which sadly means that Jenna Ortega’s stylish press tour is nearing its end. The You actor has transformed her promo circuit’s red carpets into her own mini fashion week, handpicking ensembles fresh off of the buzziest designer shows. Thus far, she’s worn Sarah Burton for Givenchy, Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood, and Ashi Studio, among others, proving she knows her fashion ABCs.

Her latest number, worn on Monday, Aug. 4, in New York was also fresh off of the runway — Willy Chavarria’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection to be exact, which showed in June. If that’s not a testament to how much of a fashion darling she is, I don’t know what it.

Jenna’s Tailored Skirt Suit

After the European leg of Wednesday’s press, where she flew to London and Paris, Ortega made her way back to U.S. soil early this week. Her first stop? Good Morning America.

While Ortega has been exclusively embodying her onscreen counterpart with her recent ensembles, she did the unexpected for her TV appearance and pivoted from her typical gothic bag. Proving she has range, the actor went for a polished and tailored look in a skirt suit.

She wore a gray blazer with a cinched waist and contrasting black lapels. While the corporate-approved style typically involves a blazer, a skirt, and a shirt, Ortega spicily ditched that last one. Instead, she went braless for an ultra-plunging NSFW moment.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Styled by her go-to image architect Enrique Melendez, the Jane the Virgin alum paired the look with a black pencil skirt that hit a couple of inches below the knees.

She Served Meredith Blake

The pièce de résistance of her outfit, however, was her ultra-posh black wide-brimmed hat. With the statement topper, the ensemble looked straight out of Meredith Blake’s closet from The Parent Trap.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

She further merchandised her look with a pair of cat-eye sunglasses from Dezi, multiple rings with black gemstones, and pointe shoe-inspired platform pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Another one for the books.