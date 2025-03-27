Jenna Ortega isn’t afraid to get a little spooky, no matter the time of year. Her wardrobe often mirrors her haunting characters, from Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s prequel series to Winona Ryder’s daughter in 2024’s Beetlejuice sequel. But she typically puts a high-fashion twist on her gothic ’fits.

On March 26, the actor appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her new movie Death of a Unicorn and tease Wednesday Season 2, gushing about guest star Lady Gaga. Naturally, she channeled her spooky side for the look, but chose a gasp-worthy haute couture creation that Wednesday would approve of.

Jenna’s Intricate Glass Dress

For the interview, Ortega wore an eye-popping look straight off the runway, donning an intricate strapless red dress from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2025 collection. The shining gown was designed to resemble a stained glass mosaic, with glass pieces in all shapes and sizes embroidered onto a skin-colored fabric to create a floral-inspired landscape.

Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

The dress also took a cue from the Sex and the City playbook, with an oversized rosette — one of Carrie Bradshaw’s favorite accessories — stitched at the corner of her strapless neckline, and a smaller one on her hip. But unlike Carrie’s fabric rosettes, these flowers were also made of a glass-like material.

Ortega talked about the look with Colbert, joking that it made navigation very difficult. “It's made of glass. I'm not going to lie, sometimes there's pieces of it that are poking my ass every time I sit,” she said. “I feel uncomfortable, but extremely comfortable at the same time.”

She completed her look with simple accessories to let her masterpiece of a dress shine. She donned just a pair of strappy black open-toe heels and a dainty black teardrop-shaped pendant choker.

Jenna’s Premiere Look

Ortega also wore a gothic-inspired piece to the Death of a Unicorn premiere earlier this month, but made it just a little spicier. Her asymmetrical strapless black gown had a pointed triangle-shaped neckline, contrasting a triangular hip cutout that extended to her back.

The dress had a bedazzled lock strapped across the top and featured an angular skirt with a high leg slit. She completed her look with black and white pointed-toe heels.

John Nacion/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now that’s how you turn witchy garb into haute couture.