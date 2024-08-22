Beetlejuice, the Tim Burton-directed 1988 classic, can best be described as spooky, goth, and whimsical. With the upcoming sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, star Jenna Ortega is adding a new word to the mix: risqué — fashion-wise, that is.

With the film’s release date on the horizon (Sept. 6), Ortega has officially kickstarted its press tour. It’s practically a tradition in Hollywood that celebs use the promotional circuits as opportunities to flaunt their style. Some even go the method dressing route (aka leaning into their projects’ themes and characters). Naturally, the Wednesday star did the same to riveting success.

Styled by Enrique Melendez, her looks are a masterclass in high-low dressing, whether she’s pairing an archival Vivienne Westwood gown with Steve Madden heels, or a $45k watch with a $20 skirt.

The real feat, however, is how she intertwines the film’s ghoulish sensibilities with her spicy style, seemingly polar opposite aesthetics. On her, though, it works. Thus far, she’s paid homage to Beetlejuice’s famed stripes in several lingerie-inspired pieces (see a bustier and a bodysuit). When the actor isn’t harkening to the playful vertical lines, she’s rocking sheer dresses with hidden horror details.

Behold, Ortega’s most daring looks so far.

Her Itty-Bitty LBD

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

On Aug. 21, Ortega appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a micro mini LBD with a plunging neckline. Saucy? Absolutely. The fitted piece by Dion Lee was affixed with strands of silver chainlink jewelry — resembling the ribs of a skeleton. To amp up the eerie vibe, her dress featured long sleeves with built-in opera gloves.

A Two-Toned Corset

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Days earlier, Ortega stepped out in literal lingerie: a black-and-white corset from intimates label Agent Provocateur. Fun fact: that’s actually two separate corsets (one black, one white) mixed and matched to allude to Beetlejuice’s stripes. She completed her ‘fit with high-low styling, pairing a $20 skirt from Cider with a $45,200 Hublot watch, NBD.

Her Lingerie-Like Bodysuit

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

That same day, she leaned harder into the vertical pattern with a three-piece stripey suit by Vivienne Westwood, which included a cropped jacket with oversized lapels and a micro mini skirt. The pièce de résistance, however, was her bodysuit. It featured stripes down her belly, sheer side panels, and a built-in black bra. Plus, peep the sliver of skin from the subtle whale tail. 10/10, no notes.

Her Exposed Leather Bra

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The You alum rocked another two-toned, bra-forward look a day earlier — with a fashion-girl twist. Instead of unbuttoning her sheer white top to show off her intimates, she wore a leather bra from AS by DF over it.

She leaned into the black-and-white motif with her Vivaia round-toe pumps and rounded out the rest of her look with inky pieces, namely, her skirt, bag, socks, and sunglasses.

A Sheer Confection

Medios y Media/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To promote her film in Mexico, Ortega dug from the fashion archives — particularly, Vivienne Westwood’s Spring/Summer 2009 collection — and it paid off.

Her sheer beige mesh number featured an off-the-shoulder neckline tied on each side. The dainty details were perfectly contrasted by the latex panels blanketing her dress. The stitching was exaggerated and severe — totally befitting a Tim Burton film. The actor paired her dress with custom-made reptilian Steve Madden Mary Jane heels to reference Beetlejuice’s snake.

These looks are scarily good.