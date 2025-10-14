In 2025, celebs free the nip as regularly as they sip on an Erewhon smoothie. But there was a time when nearly-naked looks rarely showed up on red carpets and runways. Today’s nipple-baring stars have their fashion-forward foremothers to thank. Back in the early aughts, A-listers like Jennifer Aniston helped lay the groundwork for this risqué trend by sporting see-through ‘fits.

Back in the early 2000s, the pop culture world was in the peak of Friends fever and Aniston was already a certified fashion icon. When she was invited to present at the MTV Icon: Aerosmith special, which aired in April 2002, Aniston chose a look that was perfectly suited to the rockstar-studded night.

Jennifer’s Nipple-Baring Top

On April 14, 2002, Aniston joined actress Liv Tyler (daughter of Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler) on stage to present at the MTV Icon special. In true rock ‘n’ roll fashion, Aniston chose to bare it all in a sheer tube top.

The actress went braless in a ruched, see-through black crop top, which showed off her midriff and navel. She paired the teeny top with low-rise black slacks. For jewelry, she kept it understated, w for wearing only a gold cuff bracelet with engravings and sparkling diamonds.

Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aniston went for simple glam, choosing warm eyeshadow and sporting pin-straight hair.

Liv’s Matching See-Through ‘Fit

Aniston was not the only one who went sheer for the event. Tyler, Aniston’s co-presenter, also hopped on the see-through trend in a grungy ‘fit with a revealing twist.

Tyler wore a long-sleeve off-the-shoulder black dress with ruffles around the neckline and puffed ruching around the chest and shoulders.The skin-tight, floor-length dress was opaque around the chest and hips, but faded to sheer fabric at Tyler’s midriff.

To round off the look, the actress opted for minimalistic accessories, wearing only a silver ring and a pair of long white earrings.

Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

If you’re searching for some rock ‘n’ roll fashion inspo, take a cue from Aniston and Tyler: A sheer ‘fit is always a winner.