Jennifer Aniston’s style is timeless. As America’s Sweetheart in the ’90s, she helped popularize the classic minimalist aesthetic evocative of the decade, thanks to her headline-making red carpet looks and Rachel Green’s highly replicated wardrobe on Friends. The ethos is still one of the most enduring, clearly influencing style stars such as Hailey Bieber and a whole new generation of TikTok users.

However, that doesn’t mean that Aniston is afraid to dabble with other trends that are more of-the-moment. Case in point: her recent cover for Harper’s Bazaar UK, in which she gave the now-ubiquitous “naked dressing” trend a stylish spin.

Jennifer’s See-Through Little White Dress

On Thursday, Oct. 9, the fashion glossy shared its November 2025 cover, with Aniston front and center. Photographed by Emma Summerton, the Morning Show star proved that the LWD (little white dress), aka the summery sister of the LBD, works well into the fall.

Designed by Ralph Lauren, her ivory number was crafted in a delicate, ultra-sheer lace with a high mandarin collar unbuttoned for a deep, décolletage-forward plunge. While the lacy layer was utterly romantic, Aniston managed to infuse the look with a bit of spice with her matching white bodysuit peering through the lightweight fabric.

Her Autumn Accents

To give it the fall treatment, the actor paired the dress with a classic autumnal hue: brown. She began with her choice of outerwear. Instead of a typical wool coat or trench, a favorite of style stars with classic style sensibilities, the Murder Mystery star looked to the boardroom for inspiration. She wore a long, blazer-style coat that boasted a pinstripe pattern. The lined look is practically synonymous with office attire. Aniston’s juxtaposition of the more structured, corpcore-inspired piece and her dreamy, flowy dress proved her A-plus styling prowess.

Apart from the chocolatey jacket, she sandwiched her dress with another brown piece. Peep her slingbacks with a fringe trim. The tactile choice was an unexpected playful addition to the ensemble.

A Smoky Eye

As for her beauty look, Aniston styled her hair down — as is her go-to — and gave her lids a smoky look. The darker eyeshadow tones paired perfectly with her bejeweled dangling earrings.

She’s always been that girl.