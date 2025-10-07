Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season singlehandedly reinvigorated the industry, giving it a much-needed refresh. The style set was glued to their phones for the many highly anticipated directorial debuts this season, including Matthieu Blazy for Chanel, Pierpaolo Piccioli for Balenciaga, and Jonathan Anderson for Dior. Runways were also lined with supermodel sightings, from Naomi Campbell to Bella Hadid.

The front rows were especially blinding. Nearly every A-list celebrity hit the French capital, including Jenna Ortega, the KarJenners, and Anne Hathaway, making PFW the most stacked leg in a while.

Another design area in which Paris outdid the rest of the cities is in the way its runways championed bodily autonomy. Though all other legs (New York, London, and Milan) were especially nipply this season, Paris featured more shows that leaned into the breast-forward look, including heritage brands like Valentino, Saint Laurent, and Schiaparelli, modeled by none other than Kendall Jenner. Others were very in-your-face about the nipple of it all. Mugler, for instance, featured a dress held up by literal piercings.

Behold, the nippliest moments from Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2026 season. Once again, Paris proved that anything the rest of the world can do, this city can do better.

Kendall At Schiaparelli

Courtesy of Schiaparelli

Jenner is a fixture at Schiaparelli shows as one of Daniel Roseberry’s regular muses. This S/S 2026 season, however, was her nakedest for the brand yet. Draped in the finale look, she wore the sheerest slip dress accented with chunks of pony hair. And the back? It flaunted her entire butt, covered only by a G-string. In a nipply run, she rocked a second sheer dress this season for L’Oréal’s Le Défilé 2025 show.

Valentino

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Valentino has long been a pioneer of risqué runways and red carpets, even before the creative director's change of hands. Clearly, Alessandro Michele is continuing that saucy legacy with one of the nippliest shows this season. One romantic number, for instance, was a diaphanous blue dress with slightly darker lace panels strategically placed across her breasts for “coverage.” Sort of.

Ottolinger

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another strategic use of lace embroidery was seen at Ottolinger. One model sashayed down the catwalk in a near-invisible top. The lone coverage the flimsy piece offered was in the form of embroidered florettes strategically placed on her bosom.

Cecilie Bahnsen

Courtesy of Cecilie Bahnsen

Cecilie Bahnsen’s show was a stunning display of utilitarian couture. Anoraks were crafted out of lace, while dreamy, voluminous gowns were cinched with no-nonsense nylon belts. Also interspersed through the show were romantic, textured midis that were utterly sheer as well. Case in point: this baby pink, flared hip-accent number crafted in a see-through, floral-patterned ripstop silk.

Mugler

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

No show this season could be categorized as more nip-forward than Mugler. Apart from the masterful use of translucent fabrics, one flowy dress, with a smattering of sparkly silver star accents, was literally held up by nipple piercings. It doesn’t get nipplier than that.

Saint Laurent

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

“Racy” is practically a Saint Laurent style code, and this season leaned into that with nylon day dresses that were utterly sheer. Per a Vogue report, designer Anthony Vaccarello all but confirmed that it was an intentionally subversive choice.

Ann Demeulemeester

SAVIKO/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Between runway models such as Amelia Gray and Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, and a front row that included Jenna Ortega and Demi Lovato, the Ann Demeulemeester show was hauntingly captivating. However, one look stood out for capturing a cocktail of sporty, romantic, and spicy. Peep the delicate silk nightgown styled with lace-up boots and baggy shorts.

Vetements

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Vetements was especially naked this season. If models weren’t flaunting bare bums, they were showing off nips. One such display was thanks to a sheer catsuit with *checks notes* a ginormous pillow accent.

Dries Van Noten

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Nothing says summer more than a printed caftan. And at Dries Van Noten, Julian Klausner interpreted the beachside staple with hypnotic graphic prints in vivid hues — all styled braless, of course.