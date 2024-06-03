The ’90s were the golden age of TV fashion — from SATC to The Nanny, the decade made style icons of its on-screen protagonists. No on-screen character, however, shaped fashion and beauty quite like Friends’ Rachel Green. (For example, over 11 million people reportedly requested the Friends character’s exact bob, AKA “The Rachel,” after its debut.)

While Jennifer Aniston’s real-life style is much more minimalist than Rachel’s, she occasionally channels her trendy on-screen counterpart. In fact, nearly thirty years since she first played the charming fashion buyer, Aniston wore a dress so Rachel-coded it easily could’ve been pulled from the Friends costume closet.

Jennifer’s ’90s-Inspired Bustier Dress

On Sunday, June 2, Aniston attended an Emmy FYC event in Los Angeles, to promote the upcoming fourth season of The Morning Show, her AppleTV+ newsroom drama. While her character, Alex Levy, is a news anchor with a closet is full of on-air-friendly designer pieces, Aniston harkened to a different on-screen alter-ego.

She wore a spaghetti strap dress — a ’90s staple — with ruching at the waist and bustier-inspired bra cups. The burgundy number featured a brick red floral pattern throughout and a thigh-high slit.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Keeping the look streamlined, Aniston matched her accessories to her dress. She wore T-strap sandals in the same scarlet hue and a fiery red pendant. She further merchandised the look with gold bangles and a bucket bag in black.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

It wasn’t just Aniston’s dress that gave Rachel Green flashbacks — her bob did too. In 1995, Aniston debuted her famed bob in Season 2 of Friends and it quickly became the most requested haircut of the nineties. At Aniston’s event, she rocked a lob (“long bob”) with asymmetrical bangs that looked like a modern-day version of the famous cut.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Yes, You Can Still Shop Her Dress

Her midi dress is from cult-favorite brand Reformation — a fashion brand Rachel Green would be all over if Friends aired today. While Aniston’s exact colorway is sold out on the brand’s website, it’s still available on LuisaViaRoma for $248. Other colors are available on the Reformation site, for those in the market for a green or blue number.

Floral Dresses Are A Rachel Green Staple

Throughout 10 seasons, Rachel wore a lot of spaghetti strap dresses. Though she didn’t discriminate between minimalist styles in neutral tones and louder, brighter pieces, her favorite dresses were awash in prints.

For example, during Monica and Chandler’s pre-wedding festivities in Season 7, Rachel chicly steps into her maid-of-honor role in a burgundy floral number, complete with a matching flower in her hair.

Screenshot via YouTube

In Season 3, Rachel hung out in her shared apartment with Monica in a periwinkle maxi slip dress covered in a dainty floral print. She paired the look with a gold chain necklace and white sneakers.

Warner Bros TV

Even her choice of lingerie fit the floral slip bill. On a date with Josh-u-a (Tate Donovan), in Season 4, she famously wore a lacy chemise with a swirly print.

Screenshot via YouTube

Rachel Green’s icon status lives on.