Rachel Green’s hairwas the epitome of ‘90s style, with Friendsfans clambering for the short-layered, angled look that framed Jennifer Aniston’s face just so. But, with an on-screen career in fashion, it was Green’s wardrobe that presented an army of trends, which defined the decade. Twenty years later, they’re just as popular today.
Rachel’s wardrobe was made up of all the ‘90s essentials: there were the overalls, the short plaid kilts, the slip dresses, and choker necklaces alike. She embraced cool-girl style with a sophisticated edge, reinventing grunge in a way that still felt feminine and even romantic. For dressier occasions, she was known to rock the mini dress — a popular style of the era — in bright colors like red or classic tones like black.
There were dozens of tees layered under slip dresses, cardigans paired with plaid pants, mom jeans, and — of course — a plethora of chokers. Be it date night, heading to the Bloomingdales office, or hanging out with her five besties, Rachel Green’s outfits still remain among the best in television history.
Ahead, find her top ‘90s looks from Friends. And forewarning: you’re going to want to copy them all ASAP.
