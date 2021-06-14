Rachel Green’s hair was the epitome of ‘90s style, with Friends fans clambering for the short-layered, angled look that framed Jennifer Aniston’s face just so. But, with an on-screen career in fashion, it was Green’s wardrobe that presented an army of trends, which defined the decade. Twenty years later, they’re just as popular today.

Rachel’s wardrobe was made up of all the ‘90s essentials: there were the overalls, the short plaid kilts, the slip dresses, and choker necklaces alike. She embraced cool-girl style with a sophisticated edge, reinventing grunge in a way that still felt feminine and even romantic. For dressier occasions, she was known to rock the mini dress — a popular style of the era — in bright colors like red or classic tones like black.

There were dozens of tees layered under slip dresses, cardigans paired with plaid pants, mom jeans, and — of course — a plethora of chokers. Be it date night, heading to the Bloomingdales office, or hanging out with her five besties, Rachel Green’s outfits still remain among the best in television history.

Ahead, find her top ‘90s looks from Friends. And forewarning: you’re going to want to copy them all ASAP.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Rachel Green’s Overalls Courtesy of CW Though polarizing and often controversial, overalls were a mainstay of the ‘90s. With long or short silhouettes, this borrowed-from-the-boys look could be layered over baby tees for a more feminine appeal or underneath an equally grungy flannel shirt.

2 We The Free Ziggy Shortalls Free People Size XS-XL $88 See on Free People Go for a classic, slouchy fit with cuffed hems, just like you did in your youth.

3 Rachel Green’s Slip Dresses Courtesy of CW For day or night, slip dresses were huge in the ‘90s. It was, arguably, Rachel’s most frequently worn trend on the show, in various colors, prints, and even lengths.

4 The Drop Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress Amazon Size XXS-5X $50 See on Amazon Opt for a midi length that takes you through morning, noon, and night, with a subtle pattern tones.

5 Rachel Green’s Denim Vests Courtesy of CW The ‘90s were all about denim and Rachel wore it with ease. A trend that’s only just coming back, however, is the denim vest, which the on-screen character wore on the regular.

6 BDG Layne Denim Oversized Vest Urban Outfitters Size XXS-XXL $79 See on Urban Outfitters There’s nothing more ‘90s than an oversized denim vest that looks like it was pulled straight from your boyfriend’s closet.

7 Rachel Green’s Kilts Courtesy of CW The preppy schoolgirl mainstay was worn by women of all ages. Rachel often chose to style it with a baby tee or cardigan, knee-high socks, and loafers to lean into the original styling of the trend.

8 American Apparel Plaid Tennis Skirt Amazon Size XXS-XL $25 See on American Apparel For that Rachel-inspired schoolgirl vibe, go for any number of colorful tartan plaid minis, styled with a shrunken top or cardigan.

9 Rachel Green’s Chokers Courtesy of CW Be it a stretchy piece of plastic or an 18K gold chain, chokers became more popular than ever throughout the ‘90s. Though all the girls of Friends wore the jewelry trend, Rachel rocked it nearly exclusively.

10 Black Out Choker Roxanne Assoulin $120 See on Roxanne Assoulin Though the days of your stretchy “tattoo” necklaces might be gone, there’s still plenty of whimsical beaded options that feel a little more fun.

11 Rachel Green’s Mom Jeans Courtesy of CW The denim silhouette of choice throughout the decade was certainly mom jeans, which Rachel wore from season to season. Be they styled with a cropped white T-shirt or oversized knit, they always looked impossibly chic on her.

12 Wedgie Fit Ankle Jeans Levi’s Size 23-34 $90 See on Levi's Levi’s is the best when it comes to getting that throwback look, even if you aren’t technically shopping vintage.

13 Rachel Green’s Little Red Dress Courtesy of CW There’s nothing that screams ‘date night’ quite like a little red dress and Rachel wore them like a pro. It was, of course, a variation on the classic slip dress, but packed a slightly harder punch.

14 The Uta Réalisation Par Size XXS-XL $180 See on Réalisation Par Channel your inner Rachel by slipping into a simple dress with a mini cut and a bold, fire-engine red tone.

15 Rachel Green’s Layered Tops & Dresses Courtesy of CW Not only did Rachel have a plethora of tight tees and slip dresses, but she layered them on top of one another regularly.

16 Floral Print Mesh Bodysuit Nasty Gal Size XS-L $8 See on Nasty Gal Elevate your layers with a slightly sheer style.

17 Linen Blend Button-Front Midi Dress Gap Size 0-20 $98 See on Gap As for the dress, go for a button-front midi dress that Rachel probably owned 10 of.

18 Rachel Green’s Grunge Outfits Courtesy of CW Few outfits showed off the grunge look quite like the time that Rachel wore baggy plaid pants with a tight tank and open cropped cardigan.

19 Maronie Plaid Wide-Leg Pants Anthropologie Size XS-XL $130 See on Anthropologie Plaid was the name of the game during the grunge era. When it comes to your more tailored pants, opt for a colorful version of the pattern.

20 Rachel Green’s Sporty Outfits Courtesy of CW Sure, Rachel might not have been the most sporty of the group, but she certainly dressed the part when necessary. During a Thanksgiving football game, she proved it with a boxing tee, black joggers, and a backwards baseball cap.

21 Girls Boxing Bronx, New York T-Shirt Etsy Size S-3XL $27 See on Etsy Yes, Etsy makes everything — including nearly all of the graphic tees you’ve seen on Friends. Shop her exact Girls Boxing tee for your next athleisure look.