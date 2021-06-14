Celebrity Style

The ‘90s Trends Rachel Wore Like A Pro On Friends

From overalls to slip dresses and everything in between.

Rachel Green’s top ‘90s looks from 'Friends' — overalls, slip dresses, chokers, and more — are just ...
Rachel Green’s hair was the epitome of ‘90s style, with Friends fans clambering for the short-layered, angled look that framed Jennifer Aniston’s face just so. But, with an on-screen career in fashion, it was Green’s wardrobe that presented an army of trends, which defined the decade. Twenty years later, they’re just as popular today.

Rachel’s wardrobe was made up of all the ‘90s essentials: there were the overalls, the short plaid kilts, the slip dresses, and choker necklaces alike. She embraced cool-girl style with a sophisticated edge, reinventing grunge in a way that still felt feminine and even romantic. For dressier occasions, she was known to rock the mini dress — a popular style of the era — in bright colors like red or classic tones like black.

There were dozens of tees layered under slip dresses, cardigans paired with plaid pants, mom jeans, and — of course — a plethora of chokers. Be it date night, heading to the Bloomingdales office, or hanging out with her five besties, Rachel Green’s outfits still remain among the best in television history.

Ahead, find her top ‘90s looks from Friends. And forewarning: you’re going to want to copy them all ASAP.

Rachel Green’s Overalls

Though polarizing and often controversial, overalls were a mainstay of the ‘90s. With long or short silhouettes, this borrowed-from-the-boys look could be layered over baby tees for a more feminine appeal or underneath an equally grungy flannel shirt.

Rachel Green’s Slip Dresses

For day or night, slip dresses were huge in the ‘90s. It was, arguably, Rachel’s most frequently worn trend on the show, in various colors, prints, and even lengths.

Rachel Green’s Denim Vests

The ‘90s were all about denim and Rachel wore it with ease. A trend that’s only just coming back, however, is the denim vest, which the on-screen character wore on the regular.

Rachel Green’s Kilts

The preppy schoolgirl mainstay was worn by women of all ages. Rachel often chose to style it with a baby tee or cardigan, knee-high socks, and loafers to lean into the original styling of the trend.

Rachel Green’s Chokers

Be it a stretchy piece of plastic or an 18K gold chain, chokers became more popular than ever throughout the ‘90s. Though all the girls of Friends wore the jewelry trend, Rachel rocked it nearly exclusively.

Rachel Green’s Mom Jeans

The denim silhouette of choice throughout the decade was certainly mom jeans, which Rachel wore from season to season. Be they styled with a cropped white T-shirt or oversized knit, they always looked impossibly chic on her.

Rachel Green’s Little Red Dress

There’s nothing that screams ‘date night’ quite like a little red dress and Rachel wore them like a pro. It was, of course, a variation on the classic slip dress, but packed a slightly harder punch.

Rachel Green’s Layered Tops & Dresses

Not only did Rachel have a plethora of tight tees and slip dresses, but she layered them on top of one another regularly.

Rachel Green’s Grunge Outfits

Few outfits showed off the grunge look quite like the time that Rachel wore baggy plaid pants with a tight tank and open cropped cardigan.

Rachel Green’s Sporty Outfits

Sure, Rachel might not have been the most sporty of the group, but she certainly dressed the part when necessary. During a Thanksgiving football game, she proved it with a boxing tee, black joggers, and a backwards baseball cap.

