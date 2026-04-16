Pop culture’s most iconic shade of blue finally has some competition. In recent weeks, the Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour revived the chatter about cerulean; Old Navy even dropped a DWP-inspired capsule collection featuring a cable-knit sweater in the bold shade. But if you look beyond the buzzy film-related moments, you’ll notice that there’s another blue hue silently taking over fashion girls’ wardrobes. Jennifer Lawrence’s included.

J.Law’s Pop Of Color

On Tuesday, April 14, the Hunger Games alum was spotted on a chic New York stroll rocking her signature elevated casual flair. She wore a Canadian tuxedo, which included a button-down top with an oversized, borrowed-from-the-boys fit and loose jeans in a slightly darker shade.

Though double-denim styling can be monotonous, Lawrence gave hers a fun refresh with turquoise ballet flats from Khaite. The unexpected pop of color completely stole the show, especially in that luxe ostrich leather. It’s a lazy-girl hack to elevate a chill ‘fit.

To give the vivid hue its moment, her other accoutrements were all neutral, including a roomy chocolate Hermès Lindy bag and circular sunglasses.

Jesal / BACKGRID

The Aquamarine Takeover

Lawrence’s color choice isn’t too far out. Aquamarine shades — which range from seafoam to a darker turquoise — cropped up all over Spring/Summer 2026 runways, including at Fendi, Valentino, and Prada.

Predictably, as the weather warms up, fashion almost always returns to a new version of mermaidcore. In 2024, clothes were decked in pearls; in 2025, style stars were taking cues from the sea witch, the fisherman, and sardines. This year, the inspo is the ocean itself and its seafoam color palette. Think of it as mermaidcore 3.0.

Lawrence isn’t the only early adopter, either. Model Elsa Hosk gave the trending color a whirl in a seafoam green dress and an aquamarine bag, while Jessie Buckley repped it on the red carpet for a pre-Oscars party.

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The best thing about vivid color trends is that a little goes a long way. Lawrence’s look is proof of that. Copy her styling hack by adding one small accessory — whether it’s a bag, a shoe, or a cuff — in the bold shade and watch your outfit transform. Prefer a more eye-catching moment? Lean into the hue with a top, skirt, or fully blue set.

Bonus points if it’s sequined and extra mermaid-y.