You can thank Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid and, more recently, Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie, for the chokehold mermaidcore currently has on fashion. Even at this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, countless celebrities harkened to the siren aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway, and Gigi Hadid, for example, all ornamented their ‘fits with pearls at the May event. Though we’ve been seeing the aesthetic primarily in evening ware, I’m happy to report that the trend has come full-circle, making its way back to the water.

The siren-inspired look has officially infiltrated swimsuits. Enter: pearl bikinis. The luxurious gems are an elegant way to tap into the under-the-sea aesthetic, while elevating any ‘fit into sophisticated territory. Pearls are, after all, the jewels of the sea.

In swimwear, pearl-adorned bikinis are making the rounds. Classic silhouettes — like bandeau or triangle tops — are given a sophisticated makeover with straps strung with pearls, circular or flat. Meanwhile, you can lean into mermaidcore hard with utterly whimsical seashell-shaped tops. Naturally, all are utterly worth adding to your rotation of stylish suits.

From elegant to spicy, I rounded up the best pearl bikinis below to help you channel your inner Ariel. This is mermaidcore at its finest.

Montce Swim Aga Bikini Top Revolve Sizes XS-L $122 See on Revolve A shimmery orange bikini with an asymmetrical strap becomes gets an artsy touch, with a lone pearl accent.

Top La Joya Bahia Maria Sizes S-L $172 See on Bahia Maria Lipa’s blue Barbie costume may be in the recesses of the costume department, but you can channel her finned character with this pearl-studded seashell bikini bra.

Dani Bikini Top Noir With Pearl Straps SIE Swim Sizes XS-XL $295 See on SIE Swim Elevate a classic bandeau bikini by adding straps of black freshwater pearls. Plus, each strap is detachable and can be worn as a pearl necklace.

Meeres Swimwear Perla Surf Set Wolf & Badger Sizes S-M $203 See on Wolf & Badger Surfers, listen up. Replace your rashguards with this white surf set with asymmetrical cut-outs. Plus, with that built-in pearl and gold-beaded choker, this baby can go from beach to bar with minimal styling.

Anoki Bikini Top Cult Gaia Sizes XS-XL $168 See on Cult Gaia For a more subtle take on the look, go for a simple triangle bikini with straps lined with pearlescent beads.

The Pearl String Bikini Top Jasper Isamel Sizes XXS-XXL $136 See on Isamel For a daintier and more delicate look, slip into this rust-colored bikini that comes with a beaded trim.

Forever Pearls Smooth Jeweled Front Bikini Top Monica Hansen Beachwear Sizes XS-XL $119 $54 See on Monica Hansen Beachwear The diagonal pearl straps on this bikini top give the illusion of cut-outs. Plus, you can adjust the coverage to make it as revealing as you want. It’s risqué in the best way.

Leda Maygel Coronel One Size $390 See on Maygel Coronel For a pop of color, consider this metallic blue satin bandeau bikini with flat pearl straps.

Dolla Paris Dolores Bikini Suit With Pearls LUISAVIAROMA Sizes S-XL $360 See on LUISAVIAROMA For a more playful take on the “quiet luxury”-inspired trend, consider pearls in an unexpected hue. A slinky, white triangle bikini with contrasting green gems isn’t just posh — it’s fun and so stylish.

Olaimisord Women's Two Piece Pearls Sparkly Swimsuit Amazon Sizes S-L $26.99 See on Amazon Add dimension to a classic triangle bikini by completely covering it in hundreds of faux pearl beads. And in shiny metallic pink? It’s Barbiecore at its most extra.

PatBo Pearl-Beaded Balconette Bikini Top Neiman Marcus Sizes XS-XL $450 $337 See on Neiman Marcus What’s more mermaid than a seashell-shaped balconette encrusted in pearly orbs?