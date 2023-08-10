Shopping

13 Stunning Pearl Bikinis To Shop For A Mermaidcore Summer

Coming to beaches near you.

pearl strap bikinis
Courtesy of Monica Hansen Swimwear & SIE Swim
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

You can thank Halle Bailey’s Ariel in the live-action Little Mermaid and, more recently, Dua Lipa’s Mermaid Barbie, for the chokehold mermaidcore currently has on fashion. Even at this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, countless celebrities harkened to the siren aesthetic.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Anne Hathaway, and Gigi Hadid, for example, all ornamented their ‘fits with pearls at the May event. Though we’ve been seeing the aesthetic primarily in evening ware, I’m happy to report that the trend has come full-circle, making its way back to the water.

The siren-inspired look has officially infiltrated swimsuits. Enter: pearl bikinis. The luxurious gems are an elegant way to tap into the under-the-sea aesthetic, while elevating any ‘fit into sophisticated territory. Pearls are, after all, the jewels of the sea.

In swimwear, pearl-adorned bikinis are making the rounds. Classic silhouettes — like bandeau or triangle tops — are given a sophisticated makeover with straps strung with pearls, circular or flat. Meanwhile, you can lean into mermaidcore hard with utterly whimsical seashell-shaped tops. Naturally, all are utterly worth adding to your rotation of stylish suits.

From elegant to spicy, I rounded up the best pearl bikinis below to help you channel your inner Ariel. This is mermaidcore at its finest.

A shimmery orange bikini with an asymmetrical strap becomes gets an artsy touch, with a lone pearl accent.

Lipa’s blue Barbie costume may be in the recesses of the costume department, but you can channel her finned character with this pearl-studded seashell bikini bra.

Elevate a classic bandeau bikini by adding straps of black freshwater pearls. Plus, each strap is detachable and can be worn as a pearl necklace.

Surfers, listen up. Replace your rashguards with this white surf set with asymmetrical cut-outs. Plus, with that built-in pearl and gold-beaded choker, this baby can go from beach to bar with minimal styling.

For a more subtle take on the look, go for a simple triangle bikini with straps lined with pearlescent beads.

For a daintier and more delicate look, slip into this rust-colored bikini that comes with a beaded trim.

Channel a saucy siren in this pearl-embellished scoop-neck top that also serves underboob.

The diagonal pearl straps on this bikini top give the illusion of cut-outs. Plus, you can adjust the coverage to make it as revealing as you want. It’s risqué in the best way.

For a pop of color, consider this metallic blue satin bandeau bikini with flat pearl straps.

For a more playful take on the “quiet luxury”-inspired trend, consider pearls in an unexpected hue. A slinky, white triangle bikini with contrasting green gems isn’t just posh — it’s fun and so stylish.

Add dimension to a classic triangle bikini by completely covering it in hundreds of faux pearl beads. And in shiny metallic pink? It’s Barbiecore at its most extra.

What’s more mermaid than a seashell-shaped balconette encrusted in pearly orbs?

A simple baby pink underwire top is a dainty classic, sure. But with straps decadently accented with faux pearls, it’s sent straight into luxe territory.