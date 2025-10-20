After 15 years in the spotlight, Jennifer Lawrence has mastered the art of the red carpet. She’s got the glam, poses, and outfits down to a science.

On Oct. 17, Lawrence proved her expertise at the BFI London Film Festival. For a screening of her upcoming psychological dark comedy Die My Love, which comes out Nov. 7, Lawrence chose an old Hollywood-inspired vintage gown featuring a plunging neckline and low-cut back.

J.Law’s Backless Gown

Lawrence is well-versed in a risqué red carpet moment — and she’s used to showing some skin at work (after all, she danced naked with Robert Pattinson while filming Die My Love). For the film screening at the BFI London Film Festival, Lawrence brought some heat across the pond.

Styled by Jamie Mizrahi, the actress served movie star glamour in a black velvet gown from Armani Privé's Fall 2005 couture collection. The halter dress featured a plunging neckline, and its backless silhouette revealed a cheeky hint of sideboob. The long skirt fit snugly around Lawrence’s hips before flaring gently at her knees.

Mizrahi added strappy black pumps from Aquazzura to finish off the look. To accentuate the deep neckline, Lawrence wore a gold torque necklace with a long diamond pendant from luxury jewelry house Glenn Spiro.

Eamonn McCormack/Variety/Getty Images

On the carpet, Lawrence turned to show off the back of her gown, which bared her skin all the way down to her waist.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Jennifer’s Fur-Lined Coat

Lawrence has plenty of experience walking red carpets, so she knows how important it is to dress for the weather. Of course, not just any jacket will do. Lawrence needed a coat that matched her sophisticated look.

For the occasion, Lawrence chose a black coat from Conner Ives, which she draped around her arms. The elevated puffer jacket as ewmbroidered with pink cherry blossom branches, and white fur lined the cuffs and collar.

Neil Mockford/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When in doubt, take a cue from Lawrence’s red carpet style: fur, diamonds, and black velvet are the easiest ways to channel old Hollywood glam.