Jennifer Lawrence’s personal style can be summed up in two words: quiet luxury. The actress is known for her adding subtle designer touches to even the most laid-back looks — not everyone can pull of pairing a hoodie with a Prada bag. Her latest red carpet look at the San Sebastian International Film Festival (SIFF) in Spain wasn’t quite as casual, but it still captured Lawrence’s effortless aesthetic.

On Sept. 26, Lawrence walked the red carpet at the SIFF premiere of her upcoming film, Die, My Love. At the event, the actress flaunted her high-fashion sensibilities in a gown with a couple of risqué twists.

J.Law’s Classy Cutout Dress

For her movie premiere at the festival, Laurence chose an olive green gown, designed by Phoebe Philo. Philo, who previously worked as creative director of Céline, is also a favorite of A-listers like Margot Robbie and Hailey Bieber.

Lawrence’s Philo dress featured an asymmetrical design. One sleeve reached all the way past her wrist, while the other flared to only her elbow. The right side of the gown featured a massive side cutout, which exposed the actress’ waist and lower back.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress also featured a thigh-high slit, which Lawrence showed off when she went on stage to accept the festival’s Donostia Award.

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence kept her accessories simple. She sported a skinny black belt and a pair of black heels with matching ankle socks. The actress finished off the look with a pair of silver teardrop earrings and her everyday rings.

Jennifer’s Other Philo Look

Lawrence is loyal to her favorite designers, Philo included. Earlier on Sept. 26, she sported another look from the brand — this time, an extra chic take on the classic black T-shirt.

At the Die, My Love photocall, she wore an oversized black tee in a gauzy fabric, rolling up the sleeves to reveal a white cuff. The back of the shirt draped all the way to the ground in a long train, mimicking the look of a cape. She topped off the chic-yet-casual look with a pair of slouchy black slacks and black sandals.

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage/Getty Images

When it comes to film festival ‘fits, Lawrence is at the top of her class.