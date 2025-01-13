Jennifer Lawrence played the “Girl on Fire” in the Hunger Games saga, so it’s only fitting that her fashion is just as fiery. The actor has a knack for turning casual looks meant for running errands into chic fashion moments, from dominating the naked shoe trend to wearing the infamous Challengers T-shirt.

Therefore, it’s unsurprising that when Lawrence puts effort into her fashion choices for a huge event or red carpet, they pay off immensely. She’s always been an expert at adding a little spice to glamorous designer ensembles, especially as a longtime ambassador of Christian Dior.

Below, revisit Lawrence’s most revealing looks in her sartorial legacy.

J.Law’s Wavy Sheer Dress

Lawrence channeled ocean waves at the 2012 People’s Choice Awards. She donned a mesh-paneled dress from Viktor & Rolf that teased her skin-colored bodysuit underneath, embroidered with a blue wave pattern for mermaid vibes.

The rest of her ensemble was very demure in comparison, with Lawrence pairing the dress with lacy open-toe pumps and simple stud earrings.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

J.Law’s See-Through Gown

At the red carpet premiere for The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Lawrence showed off her new pixie cut with a completely sheer gown from Christian Dior Couture with striped panels, a voluminous skirt, and a black bodysuit underneath.

She cinched her dress with an oversized geometric black belt and carried a black box clutch to round off the look.

Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images

J.Law’s Controversial Dress

One of Lawrence’s most revealing looks proved more controversial than expected. At a photo call for her 2018 film Red Sparrow, she donned a gorgeous black Versace gown with a massive leg slit and a cleavage-baring exaggerated sweetheart neckline. But she got backlash for wearing the dress in cold London weather as her co-stars bundled up, which she responded to on Facebook.

“You think I’m going to cover that gorgeous dress up with a coat and a scarf? I was outside for 5 minutes,” she wrote. “Over-reacting about everything someone says or does, creating controversy over silly innocuous things such as what I choose to wear or not wear, is not moving us forward. It’s creating silly distractions from real issues. Get a grip people.”

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Law’s Braless Blazer

While promoting her 2023 film No Hard Feelings in New York, Lawrence stepped out in a sparkly pink tulle jumpsuit from Giorgio Armani Privé, which featured a completely see-through top and opaque wide-leg pants covered in crystals. She donned a single-button black blazer over her top, giving the illusion that she went completely braless underneath.

She accessorized with oversized black sunglasses and open-toe black heels, ensuring her jumpsuit and blazer combo stole the spotlight.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

J.Law’s Plunging LBD

At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, J.Law wore a classic little black dress from Alaïa with some spicy twists, including a halter top leading to a plunging neckline and a leg slit. She completed the look with strappy black pumps and minimal jewelry, creating a sleek and glamorous ’fit.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After over a decade in the entertainment industry, J.Law has clearly made her mark on the fashion world.