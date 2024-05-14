Jennifer Lawrence just secured her crown as the reigning queen of the LBD (Little Black Dress, of course) at the recent GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. What sealed the deal? When she graced the red carpet in a figure-hugging black gown by Alaïa — the look, head-to-toe, was a lesson in understated glamour.

J.Law’s Classic LBD

Some highlights: The number’s plunging neckline added a touch of sultry sophistication, while its ruched waist created a head-turning silhouette. The fluid cut of the dress felt so effortless, while a thigh-high slit showed off a glimpse of leg (and added a hint of sexiness). All in all, the look struck a balance between being timeless and utterly of the moment... which is tougher to pull off than you might think.

Her Classic Accessories

Lawrence complimented her outfit with dazzling jewelry by Jennifer Meyer. The pieces added just enough shimmer without being too flashy. And to pull everything together, she carried a sleek black clutch by Dior and slipped into a pair of peep-toe Maison Ernest heels. These added height without compromising the clean lines of the dress, ensuring all eyes remained on the stunning design.

Gotham/FilmMagic/Getty Images

This isn't just a one-time occurrence for the star. Earlier this year, she stuck to her tried and true personal style by wearing a simple yet sophisticated v-neck Dior gown to the 2024 Golden Globes. At the 2023 WWD Honors she went with something from the same brand, this time an off-the-shoulder design. In short, there’s a valuble takeaway here: Next time you have nothing to wear to a big event, just follow Lawrence’s lead and reach for an one-and-done LBD. It won’t let you down.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images