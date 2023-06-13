Jennifer Lawrence has a new movie about to hit screens — and you know what that means. Fans will be treated to an entire press tour of J.Law serving impeccable — sometimes kooky — ‘fits. Enter: No Hard Feelings, the actor’s new, somewhat smutty comedy, out on June 23.

With mere days ‘til showtime, Lawrence has begun donning drool-worthy ensembles for her related red carpet appearances. On Monday, for the London premiere of the film, the star took on Hollywood’s favorite trend: the sheer dress with exposed undies. The actress turned it into a look that was both daring and elegant.

Spicy up top, the all-black gown’s torso was completely see-through, fully exposing Lawrence’s black bra. The bottom half of the dress, however, was much more modest, with an opaque fabric, floor-length hemline, and smattering of sequined embellishments. These conservative touches were seemingly added for the actor, as the gown was originally more risqué. When it debuted at Dior’s Fall 2023 PFW show, the skirt was just as sheer as the top and featured a shorter, midi hem.

The Don’t Look Up star added a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to her ensemble in the form of black opera gloves. The detail brought another layer of sophistication to the sheer look.

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

John Phillips/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lawrence also accessorized with a number of sparkly diamond earrings from Anita Ko and a lone ear cuff. As for her hair, she kept it sleek and simple, slicking it back into a neat ponytail. She complemented the ‘fit further with a subtle smoky eye and glossy lips.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Here’s Lawrence’s original dress, when it debuted on the runway in February.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

I honestly can’t decide which I like more.