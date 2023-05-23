Even at the most glamorous (and exclusive) of events, Jennifer Lawrence has always been relatable. Who could forget the time she tripped on the Oscars stage in 2015? Or when she repeated her red carpet ‘fit to attend her pal Amy Schumer’s wedding? Just this weekend, fans were treated to another of her antics, and TBH, I can completely relate.

On Sunday, the actor made headlines at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival for her stunning fashion outing. To attend the Anatomie D'une Chute (Anatomy Of A Fall) premiere, Lawrence looked utterly regal in a cherry red dress designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior Couture.

The spaghetti strap number featured a fitted bodice with an elegant frilly neckline. Her skirt, on the other hand, opened into a billowy A-line shape with a slight train for added drama. She topped off the look with a shawl in the same material, which she twisted around her forearms.

Though the look was rather simple — even her blonde locks were merely straightened — she upped the glam with a glitzy diamond necklace by Tiffany & Co. It was her surprising choice of footwear, however, that utterly stole the show: comfortable, nondescript black flip-flops.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While walking down the stairs, Lawrence took proper precautions to avoid tripping. With one hand, she clutched her skirt to avoid stepping on the swaths of fabric. She hitched her skirt up enough expose her choice of footwear, which she likely didn’t mean for people to see.

Technically, slippers and all other kinds of flat shoes have been infamously banned from the film festival, but anyone who’s ever had to suffer through a pair of heels knows that commuter shoes are a necessity.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Celebrities. They’re just like us.