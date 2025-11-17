Jennifer Lawrence and Dior are a match made in fashion heaven. If you’ll recall, the big poofy gown she wore to the 2013 Oscars (yes, the one she infamously took a tumble in) was from the French label. Since their early partnership, the Silver Linings Playbook actor has been gracing Dior events, sitting front row at fashion shows, starring in its campaigns, and wearing the brand whenever possible. And every single time she does, she proves why she’s the maison’s perfect muse — including her recent gown to the 16th Governors Awards.

Jennifer’s Newest Dior

On Sunday, Nov. 16, Lawrence joined the flock of A-listers who headed to Hollywood for the snazzy gathering. Like the pro she is, the Die My Love star wore a dress that was a delicate balance of elegant and risqué.

The Dior ensemble, designed by Jonathan Anderson in a muted ivory hue, was practically a work of art. Asymmetrically draped, it featured an off-the-shoulder neckline with twisted ruched details, like the draping of Grecian statues in museums. Designed with a form-fitting bodice and a flowy, floor-length skirt, the gown’s key accent was its unexpected looped detail. A length of fabric from the bodice hoisted the skirt up, leading to a wide and vertiginous high slit.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Her Blink-And-You-Miss-It Bling

To let her clothing do (most of) the talking, she kept to a pared-back roster of accessories. While her neck and wrists were bare, Lawrence opted for a pair of silver statement earrings that resembled dried tree vines.

Where the actor played was much, much further down her outfit: her feet. If you look at her heeled sandals with ankle straps, in a matching ivory hue from Stuart Weitzman, you’d think it’s just a sophisticated monochromatic choice. If you look closely, though, you’d likely spot two more subtle pieces of jewelry: a silver anklet (a J.Law-favorite) and a teeny, tiny toe ring.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Feet have been fashion’s new frontier this summer, with stars accentuating digits with high-shine bling. Clearly, thanks to Lawrence’s recent look, adorned toes will still be all the rage come 2026.