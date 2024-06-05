Jennifer Lawrence Made The “Mob Wife” Aesthetic So High Fashion

Jennifer Lawrence’s acting range is unparalleled. She can give an Oscar-winning performance in Silver Linings Playbook, draw laughter in No Hard Feelings, and play a blue-skinned villain you love to hate in the X-Men series. Her sartorial range, however, is almost equally impressive.

Last week, Lawrence wore a look that evoked “quiet luxury” — her aesthetic as of late. She topped a casual number (read: leggings and sneakers) with a trench coat, the ultimate “old money” staple.

Days later, however, the actor pulled a style 180 and harkened to a TikTok-famous aesthetic that’s the total opposite of stealth wealth. I’m talking about “mob wife” style, what some call the internet’s tackiest trend (in a good way — the Sopranos-coded ethos is also beloved by Rihanna and the Kardashian/Jenners.)

Jennifer’s “Mob Wife” Look

On Monday, June 3, Lawrence went to Scotland to attend Dior’s Cruise 2025 show with fellow A-listers Anya Taylor-Joy and Lily Collins, among others. Lawrence has been a longtime Dior ambassador and a front-row fixture. While her previous ’fits at the luxury label’s shows typically evoked subdued sophistication, her recent number was bolder.

The Don’t Look Up actor wore the loudest print known to man: leopard. The trend is already primed to be one of 2024’s biggest hits, and Lawrence just made another case for it in a massive Dior coat blanketed in the feisty pattern.

Though the topper isn’t available for sale, other Dior coats and jackets currently retail for $2,100 - $6,300. When Lawrence attended the brand’s Fall/Winter 2024 runway show, she reportedly “lit up at the trio of leopard print looks.”

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Paired with basics, the coat stole the show. She wore a white tank with a subtle bee detail, which costs a cool $890. She paired the ribbed staple with flared jeans in a dark wash.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Her “Stealth Wealth” Accessories

While her coat was loud (roaring, really), she kept the rest of her accessories simple in all black. She wore pointed pumps, a “CD” logo belt cinched at the waist, and a simple black headband, her go-to hair accessory.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She also clutched a top-handle bag in the label’s signature Cannage quilting — an IYKYK pattern.

Her “Quiet Luxury” Switchup

While Lawrence masterfully rocked the bold mob wife look, she also easily aces more understated ensembles. While in New York last week, for example, she elevated athleisure with an $857 trench coat by Totême and a diamond-heavy tennis necklace.

BACKGRID

No one can switch it up quite like her.