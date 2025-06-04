Even the most fashion-forward A-listers tend to shy away from animal prints, including leopard, cow, tiger, and snakeskin. Since these tend to ebb and flow with fashion cycles, hailed stylish one day and cheugy the next, only the most adventurous style stars embrace these loud patterns, even when they’re trendy. Jennifer Lawrence, however, is no ordinary stylista.

In fact, she’s seemingly fallen in love with one animal print in particular, incorporating the pattern into multiple aspects of her wardrobe. Enter: J.Law’s roaring leopard era.

J.Law’s Exposed Bra Moment

Early this week, the star was spotted running errands in New York. Dressing for the occasion, she opted for a casual look, pairing dark, baggy jeans (a Gen Z go-to silhouette) with a long-sleeved shirt in a reddish-brown hue. Though it was “covered,” her top was so flimsy that it exposed her black brassiere underneath. Her subtle take on the naked style was so on brand for the always-elegant celeb.

She completed the look with a long chain necklace with a green bejeweled pendant, sunglasses, and her look’s pièce de résistance —a leopard print shoulder bag from Prada’s older collections.

Fernando Ramales / BACKGRID

The predatory feline’s likeness has been experiencing a renaissance as of late, first reintroduced in conjunction with the TikTok-viral “mob wife” aesthetic, which focused primarily on leopard print fur coats. Since then, the spotted look has infiltrated all of fashion’s recesses, including footwear, swimsuits, and accessories.

She Loves This Bag...

It’s far from the first time she’s carried the same accessory, using it to liven up even the most casual of outfits. Before Lawrence welcomed her second child with Cooke Maroney in March, she was spotted with the same Prada arm candy. It instantly added pizzazz to her low-key ’fit, which was made up of a gray hoodie, loose black pants, a taupe trench coat, and sneakers.

Diamond / BACKGRID

...& Leopard Prints In General

When she’s not carrying her go-to spots, she’s wearing them. She especially likes a leopard print coat, whether it’s printed on leather or crafted in fur. Last June, Lawrence attended Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show rocking an entire look from the brand. It included a spotted fur topper, a ribbed tank top, indigo jeans, and a top-handle bag.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

No one can keep her away from the feline print.