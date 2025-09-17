Margot Robbie Wore *So* Many Cleavage-Baring Looks In NYC

If press tour dressing was a sport, Margot Robbie would be the MVP. The actress perfected method dressing back in 2023, channeling doll-like perfection for the Barbie press run. After a short break from the spotlight and welcomed her first baby, the star is back and dressing better than ever.

Robbie has been sporting one spicy look after the next while promoting her upcoming film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. From a vintage Mugler gown to a bedazzled naked dress , the actress’ wardrobe has been unbeatable. On Sept. 16, she added three more daring looks to her repertoire during a day out in New York City.

Margot’s Plunging Blazer

Robbie takes the business of fashion seriously, even when she’s wearing a groutfit. On Sept. 16, the actress stepped out in a corpcore look with a spicy twist.

Robbie wore a plunging gray blazer from designer Phoebe Philo. The jacket featured a deep neckline, which exposed her black bra underneath. An unusual hemline arched high over her hips and accentuated her waist. The actress paired the top with light gray slacks.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

To round off the look and add some edge, Robbie wore a pair of peep-toe heels with stud detailing. She kept the rest of her accessories strictly corporate, opting for structured black leather purse and a pair of rectangular black shades, both designed by Philo.

Margot’s Sideboob-Baring Mini

For her next look, Robbie ditched the corporate aesthetic for a fresh and funky ‘fit. She wore a Celine minidress, featured a black-and-white pattern that mimicked the look of brushstrokes. The dress featured a high neckline and a low cutout on either side, exposing a some sideboob.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie paired the eye-catching mini with low-cut black booties. She got a little more adventurous with the rest of her accessories: mirrored sunglasses, electric blue cuff bracelet, and color-block tote.

Margot’s Leather Co-Ords

Robbie’s pretty much always the best-dressed person in the room, and her matching set from Chrisopher Esber is proof. The actress showed off her curves in a tube top and midi skirt, featuring the same striped brown leather. Strappy brown kitten heels and oversized tortoiseshell sunglasses completed the effortlessly chic look.

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Robbie is proof that three outfit changes in a day *can* be worth all the extra effort.