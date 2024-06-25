Ever since Hailey Bieber announced her pregnancy in May, the model hasn't shied away from experimenting with new and unexpected maternity looks. Gone are the days of her signature head-to-toe streetwear (although we're sure those fire vintage tees are still on standby). Now, Bieber's trying on a softer, more elegant aesthetic, all while staying true to her signature sleekness.

Take, for example, her recent NYC dinner outfit. Stepping out with her husband, Justin Bieber, after celebrating the launch of her new Rhode beauty blush (because who says glow can't be a family affair?), Hailey stunned in a silk white Phoebe Philo dress — still available to the tune of $2,300 — that felt a little different than her usual tomboyish fare, but looked stunning.

Hailey’s High-Low Dress

Bieber’s elegant satin look boasted a high neckline and asymmetrical hemline that spoke to embracing new beginnings while staying true to her cool girl style. Cream square-toe pumps by the same designer completed the look, proving that bump-friendly fashion needn’t mean sacrificing an inch of style.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

And her accessories? Flawless. A tiny Courreges leather bag added a playful touch, while her Tiffany & Co. jewels upped the glam factor.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A let’s take a moment to appreciate Bieber’s black YSL sunglasses — sometimes a girl's just gotta shield her eyes from the paparazzi. As for her hubby, he kept it cool in a white tank top paired with grey shorts, white socks, and black slippers from his Drew House brand.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This “Hailey 2.0” era seems to be about all the chic comfort she's known for, with a dash of mama-in-the-making magic mixed in. I can't wait to see what maternity looks she cooks up next!