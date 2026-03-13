Jaws collectively dropped at the 2026 Golden Globes when Jennifer Lawrence sashayed down the red carpet wearing a very “naked” dress. Many thought it was an unexpected choice for the Hunger Games alum, especially since she’s been serving understated, quiet luxury looks in recent years.

But her Golden Globes ensemble wasn’t an anomaly. Lawrence is actually a pioneer of naked dressing and one of the daring few who took the style to awards shows nearly a decade before it became trendy. If you look back at her attire at the 2016 Oscars ceremony and after-party, the Die My Love actor wore not one, but two risqué numbers in one night.

Jennifer’s Sheer Lace Gown

Ten years ago, the then-25-year-old Lawrence was already an Academy Awards staple. At that point, she’d bagged several Best Actress nominations and a win for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012. In 2016, she was nominated for the fourth time for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her work in David O. Russell’s Joy. And she dressed the part of a seasoned veteran.

Lawrence pulled up to Hollywood’s Dolby Theater wearing a sleeveless gown by Dior Haute Couture. The dress appeared to include a skin-matching bodysuit with a décolletage-forward V-neckline, which was then topped with a see-through black lace overlay that billowed into a see-through A-line skirt.

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For added volume and romance, tufts of lace were sewn onto the waist and down the skirt in tiers, giving it the illusion of cascading ruffle trims. It was romantic gothcore years ahead of its time.

As for her jewelry, Lawrence kept it relatively simple. She wore a spherical, diamond-clad ring which popped against her black nail polish. The Oscar nominee also reached for smaller stones throughout, including diamond stud earrings and a three-layer tennis necklace.

Her Smoky Eye

For another gothic touch, Lawrence left most of her makeup light and barely noticeable, save for her smoky eye makeup. The accent perfectly complemented her bleached blonde layered bob.

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A Second Daring ‘Fit

Though she lost to Brie Larson (Room), Lawrence didn’t let that dampen her party-going mood and hit up the iconic Vanity Fair after-party. She changed into an even more daring number for the fête: a bandeau bra with a plunging detail and a matching high-waisted skirt with a massive slit.

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She may not have won the Oscar, but she was definitely one of the best-dressed stars of the event.