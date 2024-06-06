Gossip Girl’s queen bee Blair Waldorf ruled Constance Billard with an iron fist and a closet full of headbands. As the “evil dictator of taste,” she nearly singlehandedly made the look synonymous with luxury, sophistication, and exclusivity. If you were a fan of the show or remotely interested in fashion from 2007 to 2012, chances are, you also owned at least one chunky headband: colored, padded, and/or crystal-encrusted.

Naturally, when the “quiet luxury” aesthetic swept fashion in 2023 — 11 years after the CW series ended — Blair’s go-to accessory returned as the ultimate outfit topper. However, unlike Blair’s preference for bright or bedazzled pieces, the recent revival skews more muted.

Celebrities including Sofia Richie and Emma Stone have donned the posh accessory in neutral colors, but its biggest fan might be Jennifer Lawrence.

For over a year now, the headband has remained a constant in Lawrence’s wardrobe, whether she’s rocking her signature stealth wealth aesthetic or the much louder “mob wife” trend. (Remember her highly-memed appearance on Hot Ones, where she cries in pain over spicy chicken wings? Yes, she was also wearing one headband then.)

Below, a recap of Lawrence’s ’fits featuring the hair accessory. She’s squarely in her Blair Waldorf era and I’m so here for it.

Jennifer’s Mob Wife Look

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

On June 3, Lawrence attended Dior’s Cruise 2025 show in Edinburgh. The Don’t Look Up actor showed up in a roaring leopard print fur coat. The statement piece leaned firmly into the “mob wife” aesthetic beloved by Rihanna and the Kardashians. Paired with toned-down pieces (e.g. a white tank and jeans), she gave the trend a posh spin.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

To tone down the coat’s wild style, she went with nondescript black accessories. She swept her hairback with a simple black headband by Jennifer Behr, the same designer Waldorf regularly wore.

Black & White Sophistication

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

As a longtime Dior ambassador, Lawrence attended another of the brand’s events last November, the unveiling of its Saks Fifth Avenue window display in New York. There, the Oscar winner wore a timeless look.

She wore a white button-up, a black A-line maxi skirt, and a long black coat cinched with a skinny belt. The same black Jennifer Behr headband fit right in with the understated color palette.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

A Structured Mini

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Lawrence wore a different Jennifer Behr headband — a chunkier, more padded one — on the set of her Longines commercial while in New York last June. She paired it with a structured charcoal mini with padded shoulders and boxy sleeves — ‘80s power suit, anyone? The body-hugging waist created an exaggerated silhouette. She completed the look with jet-black sunglasses and matching mules.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Military-Inspired Dress

Access Hollywood

While on the press circuit for No Hard Feelings that same month, Lawrence sat down for a series of interviews and appearances in an LBD with a utilitarian edge. (Including her now-infamous appearance on the YouTube series Hot Ones — IYKYK.)

Her mini featured several military-inspired details including massive chest pockets, epaulets with silver snaps, and a zip-up neckline.

Her Headbands Cost How Much?!

Lawrence’s headbands are from Jennifer Behr, hair accessory designer to the stars. So far, the label’s barrettes, jaw clips, and headband offerings have adorned the heads of A-listers including Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, and Selena Gomez, among many others.

Lawrence’s padded style retails for $188, and the flatter one costs $168. If you need your fill, both options are available for purchase. Blair Waldorf would approve.