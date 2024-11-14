Whether she’s promoting one of her many films or simply on vacation, you’ll never catch Jennifer Lopez looking anything less than glamorous. However, J.Lo’s wardrobe is peak J.Lo when she’s onstage, with her performance costumes being some of the glitziest and spiciest looks in her wardrobe.

Elie Saab threw the fashion show of all fashion shows to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary, and who better than J.Lo to open the show? The singer-actor descended from the rafters on a cloud of feathers, performing a cover of Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” before going into hits like “Waiting for Tonight,” “On the Floor,” and “Let’s Get Loud.”

The runway show marked J.Lo’s first performance since her split from Ben Affleck, so it was only natural that she chose an extra dazzling stage costume, which served as the ultimate revenge look.

J.Lo’s Bedazzled Bodysuit

After Halle Berry walked down the runway in the same Elie Saab gown that she won her Oscar in back in 2002, J.Lo arrived in her own head-turning ensemble. She began her performance by donning the most glamorous blazer imaginable, featuring silver beaded embroidery, a plunging neckline, and floor-length fringe line across her sheer sleeves.

Tiziano da Silva / Bestimage / BACKGRID

Lopez embraced the pantsless trend for her look, both to let the jacket have its moment and to pull off her next costume reveal.

After performing “Waiting for Tonight,” J.Lo snapped off her jacket to unveil an equally dazzling bodysuit, which featured a plunging halter neck, oodles of silver sequins, and a high-cut hem that bared her hips.

Tiziano da Silva / Bestimage / BACKGRID

J.Lo’s Feather Coat

At one point in the performance, J.Lo amped up the glam factor by putting on a lavish feather coat, which draped to the floor and perfectly matched her bedazzled bodysuit.

She paired all of her costumes with glittery silver ankle boots featuring a gold metal cap-toe for extra glamour and protection.

Tiziano da Silva / Bestimage / BACKGRID

Only J.Lo could pull off three effortlessly glamorous looks in the span of five minutes.