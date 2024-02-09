Every designer brand has at least one bag they’re practically synonymous with. For Coach, that’s the Tabby, the label’s most popular accessory. The heritage style, which was originally released in the 1970s, gained TikTok virality in 2021 — partly, because of its trendy puffed-up iteration; and partly because of its endorser, Jennifer Lopez.

For years, Lopez has been the Tabby’s biggest advocate, rocking it to fashion events and starring in campaign after campaign — the buzziest of which involves carrying a giant one atop her head. On Feb. 8, however, Lopez fronted yet another Coach ad, Tabby in hand, and her look is nothing short of elegant.

J.Lo For Coach (Again)

Lopez debuted her latest Coach campaign on Thursday and it’s their most risqué project to date. The “Can’t Get Enough” singer took a traditionally corporate-friendly piece and flipped it on its head.

Her base was run-of-the-mill boardroom suiting: a blazer and a pencil skirt, albeit hers was in a delicious shade of avocado green. There was no matching top — only vibes. In its place she wore a black mesh triangle bra.

The real star of the campaign, however, was her accessory. In one photo, she clutched a quilted Tabby in washed peach. In another image, Lopez kept her ensemble, but held onto a different bag — a kitschy heart-shaped crossbody.

More Of J.Lo’s Chic Campaigns

The Mother star’s relationship with Coach is long-term, with the singer fronting at least one ad for the brand each year. But it’s the Tabby bag that she keeps coming back to.

Lopez first helped its rise to stardom in April 2021, when she starred in a buzzy campaign with a massive pink pillow iteration atop her head.

Courtesy of Coach

She reprised her Tabby-loving role a year later in yet another bag-centric campaign.

Courtesy of Coach

She’s literally in her bag and I’m here for it.