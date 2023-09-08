It should come as no surprise that style stars, from Emily Ratajkowski to Julia Fox, are bringing the energy and showing up in their best outfits to New York Fashion Week. Now, there’s another A-lister to add to the best-dressed list: Jennifer Lopez.

The Hustlers star was spotted in the front row of the Coach show on Thursday, Sept. 7, channeling pure sophistication — while pantsless. She sported an oversized, tan jacket in buttery suede that slid past her thighs. With decadent fringe hanging from each arm, the boxy outerwear piece had a decidedly Western vibe. If it looks familiar, that’s because an identical one sashayed down the label’s Spring 2024 runway.

Lopez, however, put her own spin on the accessories and carried a metallic silver Tabby bag. The Shotgun Wedding star has been fronting the label’s Tabby campaigns since 2021 and even previously waxed poetic about her affinity for the accessory, calling it “sleek” and “timeless.”

Ever attuned to the latest trends, Lopez also rocked one of fall’s biggest, reaching for knee-high boots in the buzzy snakeskin print. She further merchandised her look with chunky earrings and rings, as well as sunnies. She topped off the ensemble with a messy bun and her signature bronzed glam beauty look.

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Here’s how it looked on the runway:

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Obsessed.