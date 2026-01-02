Babe, wake up: Jennifer Lopez just had a change of address, at least for the next few months. As of Tuesday, Dec. 30, the “On The Floor” hitmaker is posting up at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace through March 2026 for Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, her second extended engagement in Sin City.

For two hours, Lopez treated fans to nostalgic hits, such as “Let’s Get Loud,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing,” and “I’m Real,” in which she brought out Ja Rule as a surprise guest. Her setlist also included covers of Lana Del Rey’s “Young and Beautiful” and, fittingly, “Let Me Entertain You” from Broadway’s Gypsy. In true J.Lo fashion, the Hustlers star also kept style girls fed, changing into a slew of burlesque-inspired costumes that echoed her showgirl persona.

J.Lo’s Bedazzled Bodysuit

Each outfit Lopez wore throughout the show was more flamboyant than the last. One ensemble, styled by Rob Zangardi, was a crystal-encrusted gold bodysuit with a cleavage-baring plunge. On each side of her torso was a waist cutout so big that the only thing keeping the bodysuit together was a massive metal accent. For added glitz, the bottom half of the onesie featured rhinestone fringe that shimmied with each move. (Even her microphone and earpieces were similarly bedazzled.)

More Showgirl Looks, Right This Way

Lopez later changed into another bodysuit, this time seemingly plucked straight out of the lingerie drawer. Strapless and baby pink, it featured a sheer torso with visible boning sandwiched by opaque lace fabric. She initially wore it with a feather-trimmed robe in a similar shade.

For another set, Lopez wore a bedazzled tuxedo bodysuit custom-made by The Blonds. She styled it with sparkly accents, including a red rosette and a tophat.

Her Clap Back At Critics

In one segment, Lopez clapped back at her critics and some of the “funny” things they’ve said, including their comments on her skin-baring style. “I do laugh at some of the things sometimes,” she said, before dropping some examples: “Why is she always dressed that way? Why won’t she dress her age?” and “Why is she always naked?” Her response? “And I say, ‘If you had this body, you’d be naked too.’”

Straight facts.