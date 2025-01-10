Jennifer Lopez has practically trademarked some of the most iconic spicy looks. Ever since the singer-actor rose to fame in the early 2000s, J.Lo has tried out numerous naked fashion trends that have hit the runway, from Y2K crop tops to sultry lingerie ensembles and bedazzled sheer gowns. Naturally, she nailed it every time.

Even when she leans into the quiet luxury trend, Lopez always finds a small way to make it a little more interesting, whether it be a sheer detail or a plunging neckline. Her wardrobe mindset applies whether she’s performing on stage, attending a major red-carpet event, or simply shopping, making J.Lo one of our most consistent fashion icons.

In case you need proof of how she’s mastered the art of naked dressing, revisit J.Lo’s most revealing looks below.

J.Lo’s Grammys Dress

Arguably, the most iconic look in J.Lo’s repertoire is her infamous 2000 Grammys dress, which was so spicy at the time that it led to the invention of Google Images, cementing its place in fashion history.

The star wore a custom tropics-inspired number from Versace, with a plunging neckline that exposed her entire midriff and gauzy fabric that revealed her turquoise undies. Twenty years later, J.Lo recreated the look on the runway at Versace’s Spring 2020 show. May this dress live on forever.

Bob Riha Jr/Archive Photos/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Glitzy Sheer Gown

Lopez can stop a show just by speaking and looking amazing, as she did at the 2015 American Music Awards. She stepped on stage in a completely sheer gown featuring a bodysuit made of embellished silver feathers covering her midriff and metallic embroidery at the hem. The embellishments outlined the dramatic train that trailed behind her.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Trippy Naked Dress

At the 2017 Billboard Latin Awards, J.Lo wore a gown that barely constituted as a dress. Her sheer black gown featured geometric cutouts from head to toe, including a plunging neckline and side hip cutouts, which showed off her legs and underwear while creating a very trippy illusion.

Telemundo/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Luxe Lingerie

As a spokesperson for Intimissimi, J.Lo has worn her fair share of luxurious lingerie. In one of her most daring campaigns for the brand, she donned a black bra-and-babydoll dress hybrid, which featured a diamond-shaped cleavage cutout and a sheer bodice that showed off her lacy crystal-embellished thong underneath.

Courtesy of Intimissimi

J.Lo’s Naked Met Gala Gown

In May 2024, J.Lo attended the Met Gala dressed like a naked bedazzled butterfly. She wore a sheer, structural gown designed by Schiaparelli Haute Couture with winged shoulders, a plunging neckline, and an hourglass silhouette. But the true star of her look was the stunning ornate embroidery made of 2.5 million bugle beads.

She said the dress took over 800 hours to create, and it showed.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

J.Lo’s Bedazzled Bodysuit

At Elie Saab’s 50th anniversary fashion show in November 2024, Lopez performed in one of her glitziest naked looks to date. During one costume change, she snapped off her jacket to unveil a dazzling bodysuit, which featured a plunging halter neck, silver sequins, and a high-cut hem that bared her hips.

Tiziano da Silva / Bestimage / BACKGRID

She later accessorized the look with a glamorous white feather coat in true J.Lo fashion. Even when she’s almost naked, she always finds a way to up the glam factor.