Jennifer Lopez just made a surprise front row appearance in Paris today to Dior’s Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 runway show. Upon her arrival, the Delola founder told Vogue, “I never know what to expect. That’s why I love coming to the fashion shows.” But something that we can all come to expect from J.Lo? She’s always going to deliver an epic look no matter where she goes.

So when I saw her wearing the chicest outfit probably known to man, I audibly gasped, but was not surprised in the slightest. There is no one more well suited to pull off such a beautiful and, might I add — ladylike— silhouette. Wearing Christian Dior from head-to-toe, the Atlas actor looked timeless and elegant, thanks in no small part to her classic $6,000 Lady Dior handbag.

Jennifer’s Lady Dior Moment

Lopez is no stranger to carrying luxury French-designer handbags. The star has invested in quite the collection over the years and wears her bags, no matter how expensive they may be, pretty much everywhere, whether its an exclusive VIP event or out strolling with her kids.

This time, Lopez carried the Lady Dior black handbag in size small. The style in question originally came out in 1995 and was called “chouchou,” which means darling in French. It was later renamed after Lady Diana Spencer (aka Princess Diana) since she was an avid wearer of the cannage stitched tote.

The box-shaped charm purse has been a very popular style since its inception, coming in a variety of colors and sizes, and has proved to be a timeless classic that defies seasons and trends. So you can imagine why, then, Lopez decided to carry this signature piece to the brand’s show.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images 1 / 2

A Lady (In) Dior

Lopez looked so happy to be in Paris as she posed, smiling, wearing a taupe-colored belted dress by the French maison. The midi dress featured an off the shoulder asymmetric top complete with a flouncy A-line skirt. She wore a matching short sleeved jacket with an oversized collar draped over her shoulders.

Lopez accessorized with black sunglasses and a pair of long black leather gloves — which really added to the overall glamour of it all. She wore sky-high platform satin heels in a champagne color that complemented her look. Lastly, the singer wore a pair of simple rose shaped dangly earrings, which you could see perfectly since her hair was pulled back into a classic updo with loose curl tendrils.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

I’m so happy to see Lopez living her best life in Paris and looking so chic while doing it. I hope she liked the new collection.

