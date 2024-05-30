Apparently Jennifer Lopez wants you to kick back, relax and enjoy a skinny margarita this summer. The Atlas actress appeared in a new video campaign for her craft cocktail brand Delola yesterday as they released their latest Light Margarita beverage. She looked gorgeous, per usual, dressed in bright green sequin matching set — the perfect look as she strutted to the beat of her 2005 song, “Get Right.”

And, boy, has she been getting things right: The multi-hyphenate celebrity launched her ready-to-drink cocktail brand in April 2023, is starring in a new film, and is about to embark on a Las Vegas Residency. And might I add that she looks so good every step of the way?

JLo’s Latest Delola Look

Lopez wore a matching three-piece set from New York-based brand Lapointe’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection to introduce the new low-calorie drink. Her emerald sequined bra top had a sexy crossover halter neck detail that showed off her chiseled figure.

The actress wore a floor-length high-waisted sequin skirt that came equipped with a pretty high thigh slit. To add to the overall drama — in a good way — Lopez wore a matching long-sleeved robe, also floor-length, which was adorned with feathers at the wrists.

House of Delola

She wore small gold hoop earrings and nude stilettos to go with her jade outfit. Lopez’s voluminous blowout paired perfectly as her hair flowed with the wind for the entirety of the clip.

Her Haute Cocktail Campaigns

Lopez’s campaigns for Delola have all basically just been a fashion spectacle and I’m absolutely loving it. Here, she’s wearing a body con lime green dress and a gold purse for a previous Delola shoot. Does it make you want to slam your laptop shut and run to the nearest pool?

House of Delola

One things for certain: I’m looking forward to seeing both what the entrepreneur does with her new brand and what other killer looks she chooses to wear along the way.