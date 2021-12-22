J. Lo's Glittery Ombre Nails Are Like A NYE Party On Your Fingertips

As this year comes to an end, it’s time to start thinking of those New Year’s Eve beauty looks. But where to start? Well, the easiest (and fastest) way to level up your look is to glam up your nails. Just take a cue from Jennifer Lopez’s glitter ombre nails.

“Soft glitter ombrè vibe on @jlo using #BSGFantasy,” writes Lopez’s go-to manicurist Tom Bachik for the caption to the shimmery nails. This design is similar to a nail look that the singer and actor wore to the premiere of The Tender Bar just a couple of days ago on December 12, proving that subtle sparkle is the way to go this holiday season.

No exact details on what products Bachik used were included (though he did tag Bio Seaweed Gel in the pic, so it’s safe to assume he might’ve used the brand’s 3 Step Colour Gel Polish In 92 Fantasy), but doing a similar glitter ombré nail is fairly easy. All you need is a clear glitter polish to paint across the nail. Then, start faintly with one coat at the bottom and add more coats towards to tip to get that gradient glitter look. Finish with a shiny topcoat to give the look extra shine (and to make it more chip resistant) and voila — you get the ombré glitter nails of your dreams.

So if you’re not super into intense nail art or bright bold colors, this soft shimmer is definitely the way to go for the holidays. You can switch it up with different colors of glitter or try it with a fun base color. No appointment is needed either. You can totally do this from the comfort of your own couch. Happy holidays indeed.