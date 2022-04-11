Jennifer Lopez has accepted her second engagement ring from re-kindled flame Ben Affleck. *Screams for several hours.* In 2002 (the couple never made it to the altar), Affleck proposed with a pink diamond in hand. This time around, he went with yet another unique, colored diamond.

On Friday, Affleck presented Lopez with a bright green diamond to seal the deal. The stone is set in platinum, held in place with gold prongs, with trapezoid, step-cut diamonds flanking it. Lopez’s sister, Lynda, shared a single snap of the ring on her Instagram Stories that night, sending the internet into a tailspin that only J.Lo could inspire.

You might be acquainted with the traditional engagement ring stone in tones of pink, yellow, and — of course — white, but green is one of the rarest. According to Marion Fasel of The Adventurine, the rare green diamond is estimated to be around 8.5 carats in size, cushion, modified brilliant-cut, and sourced by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds.

Though the price of Lopez’s engagement ring can only be roughly estimated (because who else owns a massive green diamond?), a 2.52 carat, slightly more mossy version of the stone, sold at Sotheby’s in 2009 for $3.1 million.

Instagram.com/@lyndalopez08

Though this ring features a lime stone, the overall design looks nearly identical to Lopez’s previous engagement ring. Almost 20 years ago, Affleck proposed with a radiant-cut, pink diamond, also on a platinum band, flanked with white, trapezoid diamonds, and set in mixed metals. This seems like an intentional nod to the initial ring style and relationship transformation.

Vera Anderson/WireImage/Getty Images

If you want to get in on what’s sure to become 2022’s most popular engagement ring trend, shop for a green stone to add to your own collection. It might not be a diamond — or even an engagement ring — but it will absolutely look gorgeous on your finger.

