Jennifer Lopez’s New Engagement Ring Looks Like Her 2002 Ring From Ben Affleck
The similarities are undeniable.
Jennifer Lopez has accepted her second engagement ring from re-kindled flame Ben Affleck. *Screams for several hours.* In 2002 (the couple never made it to the altar), Affleck proposed with a pink diamond in hand. This time around, he went with yet another unique, colored diamond.
On Friday, Affleck presented Lopez with a bright green diamond to seal the deal. The stone is set in platinum, held in place with gold prongs, with trapezoid, step-cut diamonds flanking it. Lopez’s sister, Lynda, shared a single snap of the ring on her Instagram Stories that night, sending the internet into a tailspin that only J.Lo could inspire.
You might be acquainted with the traditional engagement ring stone in tones of pink, yellow, and — of course — white, but green is one of the rarest. According to Marion Fasel of The Adventurine, the rare green diamond is estimated to be around 8.5 carats in size, cushion, modified brilliant-cut, and sourced by Ilan Portugali of Beverly Hills Diamonds.
Though the price of Lopez’s engagement ring can only be roughly estimated (because who else owns a massive green diamond?), a 2.52 carat, slightly more mossy version of the stone, sold at Sotheby’s in 2009 for $3.1 million.
Though this ring features a lime stone, the overall design looks nearly identical to Lopez’s previous engagement ring. Almost 20 years ago, Affleck proposed with a radiant-cut, pink diamond, also on a platinum band, flanked with white, trapezoid diamonds, and set in mixed metals. This seems like an intentional nod to the initial ring style and relationship transformation.
If you want to get in on what’s sure to become 2022’s most popular engagement ring trend, shop for a green stone to add to your own collection. It might not be a diamond — or even an engagement ring — but it will absolutely look gorgeous on your finger.
