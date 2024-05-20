When you’ve been working in the entertainment industry as long as Jennifer Lopez, it’s inevitable that you’d adopt a refined sense of style. And through her many years in the limelight, the singer has undoubtedly mastered the art of red carpet dressing (proven most recently by her dazzling Met Gala gown). Naturally, she extends that same glamour to her off-duty looks, too.

In the last month, Lopez has been photographed in an assortment of more casual outfits, all elevated by a handful of high-end accessories. She’s carried a $50,000 Hermés Kelly bag on several occasions and her ultra-rare Himalayan Birkin is frequently seen on her arm. Most recently, however, she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a chic “old money” look featuring a glossy Dior handbag she can’t get enough of.

Jennifer’s Elevated Trench Coat Look

While out in LA, Lopez settled on the traditional “quiet luxury” outfit combination: wide-leg trousers, a turtleneck sweater, and a matching khaki trench coat (all by Dior).

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

This time, her luxe accessories of choice included ombre sunglasses and an emerald green, patent leather bag. To keep the long pants from dragging, Lopez also added her go-to Christian Louboutin heeled boots into the mix. Her accessories were the perfect color-match for the coat’s delicate leaf print.

Her Emerald Lady Dior Bag

If Lopez’s handbag looked familiar, it’s because she’s carried it several times on recent outings. Made from dark green patent leather, her Lady Dior bag was the standout star of her all-neutral outfit.

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Shop Her Accessories

In the event that you want to invest for yourself, Lopez’s bag is currently available for purchase on Dior’s website. If the bright green color isn’t for you, this heritage bag comes in a wide range of materials and shades — meaning you’re bound to find one that works for you. Named for Princess Diana, it embodies the late royal’s timeless style.

Lopez’s Chloé sunglasses are also available to purchase — she seemingly always has them on during run-ins with the paparazzi. They’re made with a subtly scalloped frame and feature rose-colored lenses. The oversized ombre frames have a distinct Brigitte Bardot vibe that’s great for the warm-weather months.